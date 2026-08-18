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Norway's Equinor takes stake in Chevron Namibia exploration licence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway's Equinor takes stake in Chevron Namibia exploration licence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Equinor Enters Namibia with Chevron Oil Licence Stake Acquisition

Equinor's Strategic Expansion into Namibia

OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with a Chevron subsidiary to acquire a 17.4% stake in a petroleum exploration licence (PEL 90) in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

Details of the Transaction

"The transaction marks Equinor's entry into Namibia and the licence provides access to a drill-ready prospect scheduled for testing in 2026," the company said in a statement.

Financial Terms and Strategic Alignment

Equinor did not disclose the value of the transaction but said the deal aligns with a strategy to strengthen and replenish its international portfolio.

PEL 90 Ownership Structure

Prior to the transaction, Chevron subsidiary Harmattan Energy owned an interest of 52.5% in PEL 90, with the other partners in the licence being QatarEnergy  with 27.5%, Trago Energy with 10% and state-owned oil company NAMCOR with 10%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • Equinor enters the Orange Basin offshore Namibia by acquiring a 17.4% stake in PEL 90 from Chevron’s Harmattan Energy, joining partners QatarEnergy (27.5%), Trago Energy (10%) and NAMCOR (10%) (br.advfn.com).
  • PEL 90 lies in deep waters (2,300–3,300 m) of the Orange Basin, adjacent to recent discoveries like TotalEnergies’ Venus; Chevron plans to drill the high‑impact Nabba‑1X well in Q4 2026 (sintanaenergy.com).
  • Equinor’s acquisition aligns with its strategy to grow and refresh its international portfolio and positions the company in a frontier basin with growing evidence of resource potential (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake did Equinor acquire in Chevron's Namibia exploration licence?
Equinor acquired a 17.4% stake in the PEL 90 exploration licence in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.
Who were the other partners in the PEL 90 licence prior to Equinor's entry?
The partners were Chevron subsidiary Harmattan Energy (52.5%), QatarEnergy (27.5%), Trago Energy (10%), and NAMCOR (10%).
What is the significance of Equinor’s acquisition of the stake in Namibia?
The acquisition marks Equinor's entry into Namibia and strengthens its international portfolio.
Will the Orange Basin prospect be drilled soon?
Yes, the drill-ready prospect in PEL 90 is scheduled for testing in 2026.
Did Equinor disclose the value of the transaction?
No, Equinor did not disclose the value of the transaction.

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