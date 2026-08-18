Equinor Enters Namibia with Chevron Oil Licence Stake Acquisition

Equinor's Strategic Expansion into Namibia

OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with a Chevron subsidiary to acquire a 17.4% stake in a petroleum exploration licence (PEL 90) in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

Details of the Transaction

"The transaction marks Equinor's entry into Namibia and the licence provides access to a drill-ready prospect scheduled for testing in 2026," the company said in a statement.

Financial Terms and Strategic Alignment

Equinor did not disclose the value of the transaction but said the deal aligns with a strategy to strengthen and replenish its international portfolio.

PEL 90 Ownership Structure

Prior to the transaction, Chevron subsidiary Harmattan Energy owned an interest of 52.5% in PEL 90, with the other partners in the licence being QatarEnergy with 27.5%, Trago Energy with 10% and state-owned oil company NAMCOR with 10%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)