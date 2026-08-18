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Russia's Putin hosts Myanmar leader, talks up energy projects - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Putin hosts Myanmar leader, talks up energy projects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Geopolitics

Putin, Myanmar Leader Discuss Major Russia-Myanmar Energy Projects in Moscow

Key Outcomes and Context of the Moscow Meeting

High-Level Talks and Strategic Discussions

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow on Tuesday with Myanmar's junta chief-turned-president, Min Aung Hlaing, discussing a wide range of issues including prospective energy deals.

Strengthening Russia-Myanmar Relations

Significance of the Visit

Russia is the first non-neighbouring country Min Aung Hlaing has visited since becoming Myanmar's president in April, a sign of the two countries' deepening ties in the face of pressure from the West.

Statements from Leaders

In remarks after the meeting, Putin described Min Aung Hlaing as a friend of Russia and said the two countries were cooperating across a range of sectors, including energy, defence and even space exploration.

Major Energy Projects and Economic Cooperation

Oil Refinery and Hydrocarbon Initiatives

Putin said Russia was in talks with Myanmar on the construction of an oil refinery as well as on hydrocarbon production and exploration, including on Myanmar's continental shelf.

Liquefied Natural Gas Prospects

He also said there were good prospects for supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas to Myanmar, including for onward transit to other countries.

Political Background and International Relations

Myanmar’s Political Landscape

The former general, Min Aung Hlaing, is the target of a raft of Western sanctions and has been on a quest for international legitimacy since winning a vote in parliament to become president, which came after an election dominated by an army-backed party in the absence of a viable opposition.

Russia’s Support and Expanded Cooperation

Like China, Russia backs Myanmar's military. Moscow has expanded defence cooperation and sought opportunities for Russian energy companies in Myanmar.

Ongoing Turmoil in Myanmar

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021, when its military ousted the administration of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a civil war.

Previous Engagements and Notable Agreements

Past Visits and Diplomatic Gestures

Min Aung Hlaing has visited Russia several times as Myanmar's leader. He and Putin held talks in the Kremlin last year, an occasion marked by Min Aung Hlaing gifting Russia six elephants and an agreement for Russia's state nuclear power corporation to build a small-scale nuclear plant in Myanmar.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia and Myanmar are expanding energy collaboration: talks included oil refinery construction, hydrocarbon exploration (including offshore) and potential LNG supplies, possibly re‑exported regionally. (apnews.com)
  • This visit marks Min Aung Hlaing’s first to a non‑neighboring country since becoming president in April, underscoring Russia’s pivotal role as an ally amid Western sanctions. (apnews.com)
  • Broader strategic ties extend across defence, space cooperation, and nuclear energy, reinforcing a multi‑sector partnership aimed at bolstering Myanmar’s international legitimacy and development. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What energy projects are Russia and Myanmar discussing?
Russia and Myanmar are in talks about constructing an oil refinery, LNG supplies, and hydrocarbon exploration projects on Myanmar's continental shelf.
Why is Min Aung Hlaing visiting Russia significant?
This is Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to a non-neighbouring country as president, highlighting strengthened ties between Russia and Myanmar amidst Western pressure.
How is Russia supporting Myanmar's military-led government?
Russia is expanding defence and energy cooperation with Myanmar and backing the junta while Western countries impose sanctions.
What was agreed during the previous Russia-Myanmar meeting?
In a previous meeting, Myanmar agreed with Russia to build a small-scale nuclear plant and Min Aung Hlaing gifted six elephants to Russia.

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