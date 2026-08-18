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OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for Teens with stronger guardrails to tackle safety risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for Teens with stronger guardrails to tackle safety risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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OpenAI Launches ChatGPT for Teens with Parental Controls and Safety Features

OpenAI Introduces Enhanced ChatGPT Mode for Teen Users

Overview of the Launch

Aug 18 (Reuters) - OpenAI on Tuesday launched a version of ChatGPT tailored for minors, with parental controls and enhanced security features, as online platforms face scrutiny over the risks of AI chatbots.

Key Features of ChatGPT for Teens

Content Restrictions and Educational Tools

The new "ChatGPT for Teens" mode will limit conversations about high-risk topics such as self-harm, violence and eating disorders, while offering educational tools that help students learn instead of sharing the answer, OpenAI said in a blog post.

Parental Controls and Safety Measures

It will automatically engage when a user is estimated to be under 18, or self-identifies their age as between 13 and 17, and will allow parents to set "Quiet Hours," manage certain settings and receive notifications when teens discuss sensitive topics.

Industry Context and Regulatory Pressure

Comparison with Other Tech Giants

The move aligns the ChatGPT creator with tech giants such as Meta, which have bolstered protections for teens on their platforms amid mounting legal threats and evidence of harm to their mental health. A growing global push by countries to ban social media for teens over harm has added to the pressure.

Legal and Social Challenges

For OpenAI, which already faces multiple lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT harmed children, the challenge is compounded by the fact that chatbots capable of conversing like humans are increasingly treated as confidants offering emotional support.

Expert Opinions and Concerns

Risks of AI in Mental Health and Education

Experts have warned relying on automation for mental health advice carries dangers. Families whose loved ones died allegedly after chatbot interactions have criticized the lack of safeguards, while growing AI use by students for assignments has raised concerns about the technology's harm to learning.

OpenAI’s Vision for Educational Support

Supporting Students Outside the Classroom

"We believe AI should expand educational opportunity, which is why we designed ChatGPT for Teens to support moments outside the classroom when help is not always available," OpenAI said.

Study Tools and Usage Trends

The new mode has educational tools such as a study mode for guided learning, homework reminders, quizzes and visualizations.

Teen Usage Statistics

The Pew Research Center found earlier this year searching for information and getting homework help were the most common ways U.S. teenagers used AI, followed by fun and entertainment.

Age Verification and Safety Protocols

OpenAI, which requires users to be at least 13 years or the minimum age required in their country, said it would use a mix of self-reported age, behavioral and account signals as well as verification to estimate a user's age. The company said it will default to the safer setting when it is unsure of the age.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • ChatGPT for Teens auto‑activates for users estimated or self‑identified as ages 13–17 and defaults to safer settings when age is unclear.
  • Parents can link accounts to set Quiet Hours, manage feature access, and receive safety alerts without seeing private chat content.
  • The new mode prioritizes learning—with features like Study Mode, quizzes, homework reminders—and aligns with broader tech industry moves toward teen safety amid mounting regulatory and legal pressures on AI and social media platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ChatGPT for Teens?
ChatGPT for Teens is a version of OpenAI's chatbot tailored for minors, featuring enhanced security and parental controls.
What safety features are included in ChatGPT for Teens?
It limits discussions about high-risk topics, enables parental controls like 'Quiet Hours,' and notifies parents when sensitive subjects are discussed.
How does OpenAI determine a user's age for ChatGPT for Teens?
OpenAI uses self-reported age, behavioral and account signals, and verification methods to estimate the user's age.
What educational tools are available in ChatGPT for Teens?
The tool includes study mode, homework reminders, quizzes, and visualizations to support learning outside the classroom.
Why did OpenAI create ChatGPT for Teens?
OpenAI created ChatGPT for Teens to address legal and safety concerns and to expand educational opportunities for teenagers.

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