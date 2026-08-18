Nokia to Shut Nearly All Mainland China Sites and Cut Workforce in 2024

Nokia's Strategic Shift in Mainland China

Workforce Reductions and Site Closures

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia plans to cut most of its workforce in mainland China and close sites in stages by year end, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Reasons Behind the Decision

Declining Business in China

A Nokia spokesperson said the group has communicated earlier that it has been taking steps to better align its operations in China with its global operations, and that its China business has steadily declined in recent years years.

Operational Adjustments

"Thus, we are adjusting our operational footprint in China to address this reality," the spokesperson said in an email.

Further Details and Reporting

Lack of Immediate Details

Nokia did not immediately give any further detail on the changes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)