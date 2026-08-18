GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

IAEA: drone exploded at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant bus stop, killing one

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Ukraine Nuclear Safety Markets

IAEA Reports Deadly Drone Explosion at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Bus Stop

Details of the Drone Explosion Incident

Overview of the Attack

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday that a drone exploded at a bus stop used by staff of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, killing one and injuring several others.

IAEA and Plant Director Statements

IAEA Official Statement

The IAEA, the United Nations' nuclear power watchdog, in a statement on X also said the plant's director described the incident as "the worst event the plant has faced".

Casualties and Impact

The agency, citing the plant's director, said the explosion at around 6 a.m. caused 16 casualties among staff and subcontractors, including one death and three serious injuries.

Background of the Zaporizhzhia Plant

Russian Occupation and Ongoing Risks

Russian forces seized the station, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and each side has since regularly accused the other of actions compromising nuclear safety.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The IAEA confirmed the drone attack near Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, resulting in 16 casualties including one death and three serious injuries citeturn0news0.
  • The plant’s director described the incident as the “worst event” at the station, highlighting the extreme risk posed to nuclear safety amid ongoing military actions near the site (world-nuclear-news.org).
  • This follows a series of previous drone-related incidents and power outages at Zaporizhzhia NPP, illustrating persistent threats to its safety and operations (ebs.publicnow.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant bus stop?
A drone exploded at a bus stop used by staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, resulting in one death and several injuries.
How many casualties were reported from the drone explosion?
There were 16 casualties, including one death and three serious injuries among staff and subcontractors.
Who controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
Russian forces have controlled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since the first weeks of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
What did the IAEA say about the incident?
The IAEA described the event as the worst the plant has faced, citing statements from the plant's director.
When did the drone explosion at the plant occur?
The incident took place at around 6 a.m. local time.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

Image for Einride forecasts faster growth, adds 500 Tesla Semi trucks to fleet

Einride forecasts faster growth, adds 500 Tesla Semi trucks to fleet

Image for Airbus targets A350F maiden flight in September, sources say

Airbus targets A350F maiden flight in September, sources say

Image for Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail

Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail

Image for Klarna trims full-year revenue, volume outlook as German retail weakens 

Klarna trims full-year revenue, volume outlook as German retail weakens 

Image for Coloplast expects Kerecis wound-care unit to return to growth in 2027, CFO says

Coloplast expects Kerecis wound-care unit to return to growth in 2027, CFO says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil prices at near three-week high as US-Iran peace hopes fade
Oil prices at near three-week high as US-Iran peace hopes fade
Image for Dollar feeble as rate hike bets dwindle, Iran conflict in focus
Dollar feeble as rate hike bets dwindle, Iran conflict in focus
Image for Diageo sheds nearly 2,000 jobs as 'Drastic Dave' leads overhaul
Diageo sheds nearly 2,000 jobs as 'Drastic Dave' leads overhaul
Image for Bond markets from US to Japan whacked as inflation and fiscal worries take hold
Bond markets from US to Japan whacked as inflation and fiscal worries take hold
Image for Bonds, stocks jolted as Middle East tensions shatter market calm
Bonds, stocks jolted as Middle East tensions shatter market calm
Image for German investor morale improves more than expected in August, ZEW finds
German investor morale improves more than expected in August, ZEW finds
Image for UK shares fall as miners retreat, labour market cools
UK shares fall as miners retreat, labour market cools
Image for Climate damage: the next hit to Europe's public finances
Climate damage: the next hit to Europe's public finances
Image for Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows
Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows
Image for UK retailer Frasers raises stake in Hugo Boss to nearly 48%
UK retailer Frasers raises stake in Hugo Boss to nearly 48%
Image for Sterling dips after data points to cooling UK labour market
Sterling dips after data points to cooling UK labour market
Image for UK labour market loses more momentum in second quarter
UK labour market loses more momentum in second quarter
View All Finance Posts