IAEA Reports Deadly Drone Explosion at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Bus Stop

Details of the Drone Explosion Incident

Overview of the Attack

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday that a drone exploded at a bus stop used by staff of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, killing one and injuring several others.

IAEA and Plant Director Statements

IAEA Official Statement

The IAEA, the United Nations' nuclear power watchdog, in a statement on X also said the plant's director described the incident as "the worst event the plant has faced".

Casualties and Impact

The agency, citing the plant's director, said the explosion at around 6 a.m. caused 16 casualties among staff and subcontractors, including one death and three serious injuries.

Background of the Zaporizhzhia Plant

Russian Occupation and Ongoing Risks

Russian forces seized the station, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and each side has since regularly accused the other of actions compromising nuclear safety.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Miranda Murray)