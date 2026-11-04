GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Euro zone inflation rises to three-year high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Euro zone inflation rises to three-year high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Euro Zone Inflation Surges to Three-Year High Amid Soaring Energy Costs

Rising Inflation and Its Implications for the Euro Zone

Recent Inflation Data and Market Expectations

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation rose to a three-year high last month on expensive energy and was set to rise further in the coming months, likely firming up market bets for another European Central Bank rate hike in December.

Inflation in the 21 nations sharing the euro currency rose to 4.0% in October from 3.8% a month earlier, in line with expectations for 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists, data from Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, showed on Wednesday.

A more closely watched 'core' figure, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile held steady at 2.5%, in line with expectations.

Drivers of Inflation: Energy and Geopolitical Factors

Inflation has been climbing quickly above the ECB's 2% target this year as the US war in Iran has pushed energy costs higher, feeding through to retail prices for a bloc that imports the vast majority of its energy.

ECB Policy Response

While this surge has yet to generate hard-to-break second-round effects, the ECB has already raised interest rates twice this year to prevent price growth expectations from rising in tandem. 

The bank left rates unchanged last week but a long list of policymakers, including the influential heads of the German and Italian central banks, have already signalled that another move in December is now likely.

Financial markets are pricing between two and three rate hikes to the ECB's 2.5% deposit rate over the coming year, with expectations frequently shifting, in tandem with oil prices. 

Sectoral Breakdown of Inflation

Services inflation, the single largest item in the consumer price basket, picked up to 3.3% from 3.2% while industrial goods prices rose 1.2% after 1.1% a month earlier. Food inflation continued to accelerate with non processed food prices rising 4.6% compared to a year earlier.

Outlook and Risks Ahead

Wednesday's figures appear to confirm that energy inflation is still not generating second-round effects, but this is likely to offer only limited comfort to policymakers, analysts said. 

Expensive energy, especially diesel and natural gas, seeps into the price of other goods and services quickly, causing indirect effects that are bound to linger.

Low natural gas storage levels meanwhile create plenty of upside risk for heating costs, economists say.

This may not be so visible in data now but will likely show up in the coming months, especially in January, when some goods are traditionally repriced.

The ECB now expects inflation to hold above 4% for much of the first half of 2027 before falling quickly towards the 'low twos,' when high year-earlier figures get knocked from data.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation in the euro area rose to 4.0% in October from 3.8% in September, matching expectation and marking a three‑year high (October 2026 vs. autumn 2023). (apnews.com)
  • Core inflation—excluding food and energy—held steady at 2.5%, indicating limited second‑round effects so far. (global.morningstar.com)
  • ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its December 17 meeting, with markets pricing in high odds (~85%) and broader expectations of further hikes amid persistent energy‑driven risks. (global.morningstar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did euro zone inflation rise in October?
Euro zone inflation rose in October mainly due to soaring energy prices, especially diesel and natural gas, which increased overall costs.
What is the current euro zone inflation rate?
The euro zone inflation rate reached 4.0% in October, up from 3.8% in the previous month, according to Eurostat data.
How is the European Central Bank responding to rising inflation?
The ECB has already raised interest rates twice this year and markets expect another hike in December to control inflation.
What impact does energy inflation have on other goods and services?
Expensive energy quickly drives up the cost of goods and services through indirect effects, potentially causing lingering price increases.
What are financial markets expecting regarding ECB rate hikes?
Markets are pricing in two to three further rate hikes to the ECB’s 2.5% deposit rate over the coming year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Orlen completes investment to add 25% to Poland's gas storage capacity

Orlen completes investment to add 25% to Poland's gas storage capacity

Image for UK services growth hits 8-month high in October, PMI shows

UK services growth hits 8-month high in October, PMI shows

Image for Euro zone wage growth to rebound slightly next year, ECB says

Euro zone wage growth to rebound slightly next year, ECB says

Image for Helsing hands Germany ownership of combat-system software

Helsing hands Germany ownership of combat-system software

Image for Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows

Euro zone economic growth slows to four-month low in October, PMI shows

Image for Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

Germany services growth slows in October as demand slips, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for British pound hits seven-week high against wilting dollar
British pound hits seven-week high against wilting dollar
Image for Flacks says he is ready to buy Italy's Ilva, but seeks €1 billion state loan
Flacks says he is ready to buy Italy's Ilva, but seeks €1 billion state loan
Image for Mubadala-owned Moeve to exit upstream with sale of Algerian assets
Mubadala-owned Moeve to exit upstream with sale of Algerian assets
Image for French services sector contracts in October at fastest pace since May, PMI shows
French services sector contracts in October at fastest pace since May, PMI shows
Image for Italy services growth accelerates but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows
Italy services growth accelerates but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows
Image for Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
Image for Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows
Spanish services growth cools, still above trend, PMI shows
Image for Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Image for Spain's antitrust watchdog probes potential competition breaches in energy markets
Spain's antitrust watchdog probes potential competition breaches in energy markets
Image for Pub chain J D Wetherspoon flags slower recent sales growth, backs outlook
Pub chain J D Wetherspoon flags slower recent sales growth, backs outlook
Image for UniCredit scraps remote working for top managers, plans wider rollout, unions say
UniCredit scraps remote working for top managers, plans wider rollout, unions say
Image for BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
View All Finance Posts