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Orlen completes investment to add 25% to Poland's gas storage capacity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Orlen completes investment to add 25% to Poland's gas storage capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy infrastructure Poland

Orlen Expands Wierzchowice Facility, Raises Poland’s Gas Storage Capacity by 25%

Orlen’s Expansion Boosts Poland’s Gas Storage Infrastructure

Overview of the Wierzchowice Facility Expansion

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Orlen said on Wednesday that an expansion at its Wierzchowice facility, Poland's largest, has boosted the country's capacity to store gas by 25%.

Poland’s Gas Storage Context

Poland has the European Union's highest storage-filling ratio, but covers only a relatively small part of its annual consumption of about 20 billion cubic metres (bcm). The country had been looking to add capacity.

Details of the Capacity Increase

Orlen said the expansion of its facility in western Poland to 2.1 bcm from 1.3 bcm takes the national gas storage capacity to 4.1 bcm.

Operational Improvements at the Facility

The upgraded facility will also allow for increased capacity to pump and draw the fuel out, Poland's top oil and gas company added.

Strategic Importance and Company Statement

"Geopolitics, international tensions and supply disruptions affect commodity prices and economic stability," Orlen CEO Ireneusz Fafara said in a statement. "For this, we are systematically expanding our production, diversifying sources of supply and investing in infrastructure."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The Wierzchowice expansion increases active storage by 800 mcm, boosting Poland’s total capacity to over 4 bcm and rising by roughly 25 %. (orlen.pl)
  • The upgraded facility also enhances daily injection and withdrawal rates—posting injection capacity of ~19.2 m m³/day and withdrawal capacity of ~24 m m³/day—improving operational flexibility. (orlen.pl)
  • Though Poland leads the EU in storage fill rates—reportedly nearing 99 % in early November 2026—it still stores only a fraction of its ~20–21 bcm annual consumption, underscoring storage as an emergency buffer rather than a full-season supply. (polskieradio.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Orlen expand Poland's gas storage capacity?
Orlen increased Poland's gas storage capacity by 25%, raising national capacity to 4.1 billion cubic metres.
What is the current capacity of the Wierzchowice facility after expansion?
After the expansion, the Wierzchowice facility's capacity rose from 1.3 bcm to 2.1 bcm.
Why is increasing gas storage capacity important for Poland?
Expanding storage boosts energy security, helps manage supply disruptions, and strengthens economic stability.
What role does Orlen play in Poland’s energy sector?
Orlen is Poland's top oil and gas company, investing in infrastructure and diversifying supply sources.
What is Poland's annual gas consumption?
Poland consumes about 20 billion cubic metres of gas annually.

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