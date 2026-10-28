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Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp Moves Toward Steel Division Spin-off After Unsuccessful Partnerships

Thyssenkrupp Steel Division Spin-off Plans

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is currently preparing its steel division as the next candidate to be spun-off via a potential listing, its CEO said on Wednesday, following the successful flotation of its materials trading business.

Unsuccessful Partnership Attempts

"Our attempts to work with partners have proved unsuccessful, and we are facing up to this fact," Miguel Lopez told Reuters, adding the stated objective for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe was a divestment via the capital market.

Future Strategy for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tilman Blasshofer and Timm ReichertEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The steel division is being readied for divestment via a stock market listing after failed partner talks, as per CEO Miguel López.
  • Thyssenkrupp aims to transform into a lean holding company; earlier listings of TKMS and materials unit tk accelis support this strategy.
  • TK Steel Europe targets significantly higher profitability—tripling core profit mid‑term—supported by restructuring, capacity cuts, and favourable EU tariff environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Thyssenkrupp planning to spin off its steel division?
Thyssenkrupp is preparing to spin off its steel division after unsuccessful attempts to work with partners, aiming for a divestment via the capital market.
How will Thyssenkrupp divest its steel division?
The divestment is expected to occur through a potential market listing according to CEO Miguel Lopez.
What recent business move did Thyssenkrupp complete?
Thyssenkrupp recently floated its materials trading business successfully.
Who announced the plans for the steel division spin-off?
CEO Miguel Lopez of Thyssenkrupp announced the plans for spinning off the steel division.
What is the stated objective for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe?
The stated objective is a divestment of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe via the capital market.

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