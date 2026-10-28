GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway wealth fund's ethic watchdog chief threatens to resign - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Norway wealth fund's ethic watchdog chief threatens to resign

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Norway Wealth Fund Ethics Council Chief Threatens to Resign Over Authority Limits

Controversy Surrounds Proposed Changes to Ethics Council's Authority

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The leader of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund's independent ethics council said on Wednesday he will resign if a recent proposal to curtail the watchdog's authority is implemented.

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund: Global Influence

• Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund is the world's largest investor, owning 1.5% of all globally listed shares via stakes in more than 7,000 companies

Role of the Council on Ethics

• Norges Bank's Council on Ethics advises the central bank's board on which companies to exclude from the fund's portfolio based on ethical criteria

Proposed Limitations to Advisory Powers

• A government-appointed commission this month suggested that the Council on Ethics should no longer advise on a course of action, only give analyses of ethical breaches by companies

Response from Ethics Council Leadership

• Svein Richard Brandtzaeg wrote in a newspaper column on Wednesday that he would not remain leader of the watchdog if "the fund's ethical flagship is turned into a toothless internal advisory group"

Geopolitical Context and Fund Vulnerability

• The government commission's leader said on October 15 that the fund, by virtue of its size, had become more visible abroad at a time when the geopolitical situation is more fragmented, making it vulnerable to threats

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Key Takeaways

  • Brandtzæg threatens resignation if the ethics council is reduced to a “toothless internal advisory group” with no power to recommend exclusions, only conduct ethical analyses. Sources: Reuters; Amnesty International. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The proposed overhaul, from a government-appointed commission led by Svein Gjedrem, seeks to restrict the council’s role to analysis, while leaving decisions on exclusion to Norges Bank; this marks a major shift from the current structure. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Civil society groups like Amnesty International and the Norwegian Red Cross warn the changes risk significant erosion of transparency, accountability and human rights safeguards from what was previously the fund’s internationally regarded ethical model. (amnestyusa.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the head of Norway's wealth fund ethics council threatening to resign?
He disagrees with a proposal to reduce the watchdog's authority, arguing it would diminish the council's effectiveness.
What is the role of Norway's Council on Ethics?
The Council advises Norges Bank on excluding companies from the fund's portfolio based on ethical criteria.
How large is Norway's sovereign wealth fund?
The fund manages $2.3 trillion and owns 1.5% of all globally listed shares.
What changes did the government-appointed commission suggest?
They proposed that the Council on Ethics only provide analyses of ethical breaches, not recommendations for action.
Why is Norway's wealth fund becoming more visible abroad?
Due to its size and increasing geopolitical fragmentation, the fund faces greater international scrutiny and potential threats.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UniCredit says Chairman Padoan to step down at end of term

UniCredit says Chairman Padoan to step down at end of term

Image for Sterling inches lower ahead of highly anticipated UK budget

Sterling inches lower ahead of highly anticipated UK budget

Image for Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'

Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'

Image for Volkswagen plant's new recycling hub does little to ease closure fears

Volkswagen plant's new recycling hub does little to ease closure fears

Image for European sovereign AI, cloud not yet ready for major banks, Temenos CEO says

European sovereign AI, cloud not yet ready for major banks, Temenos CEO says

Image for ASM International expects to exceed 2027 sales goal, supply chain key, CEO says

ASM International expects to exceed 2027 sales goal, supply chain key, CEO says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus
London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus
Image for CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say
CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say
Image for GE Vernova to buy Trench Group for $9 billion to expand grid business
GE Vernova to buy Trench Group for $9 billion to expand grid business
Image for Blockchain.com’s Marc Sischka on Crypto’s Options Education Gap
Blockchain.com’s Marc Sischka on Crypto’s Options Education Gap
Image for Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says
Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says
Image for Volkswagen, in strategy shift, plans to globalise China-developed technology
Volkswagen, in strategy shift, plans to globalise China-developed technology
Image for STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices
STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices
Image for European banks beat forecasts with third-quarter profit
European banks beat forecasts with third-quarter profit
Image for Spanish airport operator Aena's nine-month profit rises 12%
Spanish airport operator Aena's nine-month profit rises 12%
Image for UK's Hunting cuts annual profit view again as Middle East conflict deepens
UK's Hunting cuts annual profit view again as Middle East conflict deepens
Image for UK's Healey says he will help households by scrapping fixed gas charges
UK's Healey says he will help households by scrapping fixed gas charges
Image for Airbus, Air France set up A350 support joint venture
Airbus, Air France set up A350 support joint venture
View All Finance Posts