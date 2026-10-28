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GE Vernova to buy Trench Group for $9 billion to expand grid business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GE Vernova to buy Trench Group for $9 billion to expand grid business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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GE Vernova to Acquire Trench Group for $9 Billion Amid Grid Expansion Plans

GE Vernova's Strategic Acquisition and Market Impact

Overview of the Acquisition

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Power equipment maker GE Vernova said on Wednesday it would buy high-voltage grid equipment manufacturer Trench Group from investment firm Triton Partners in a $9 billion deal, as it seeks to expand its electrification business and capitalize on surging investment in power grids.

Drivers Behind the Deal

Global Surge in Power Grid Investments

The deal comes as utilities worldwide are stepping up investment in power grids to meet surging electricity demand from data centers, renewable energy and industrial electrification and to replace aging infrastructure, driving demand for high-voltage transmission networks and the specialized equipment needed to connect new power generation and deliver electricity reliably over long distances.

Operational and Financial Implications

Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities

North American Production Initiatives

GE Vernova said the acquisition would enhance its North American manufacturing of grid components through a newly opened Trench facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, where production of 765-kilovolt (kV) equipment is expected to begin in late 2027.

Revenue and Margin Projections

The company expects Trench to generate about $1.9 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 36% in 2028.

Geographic Reach and Backlog Expansion

The deal would add manufacturing capacity and expand GE Vernova's geographic reach across North America, Europe and Asia, and give the company access to Trench’s backlog and framework agreements worth about $5 billion.

Deal Structure and Timeline

GE Vernova expects to split the purchase price equally between cash and debt, and close the transaction in late 2027.

Updated Financial Outlook

Separately, the company raised its full-year revenue forecast for a third consecutive time to $46.5 billion to $47.5 billion from $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition expands GE Vernova’s geographic and manufacturing footprint, including through Trench’s new Charlotte, North Carolina facility producing 765 kV grid components.
  • Trench is expected to generate ~$1.9 billion revenue with ~36 % adjusted EBITDA margin in 2028, and brings ~$5 billion in backlog and framework agreements.
  • GE Vernova raised its 2026 full‑year revenue forecast for the third time to $46.5–47.5 billion, reflecting strong demand across its power and electrification segments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of GE Vernova's acquisition of Trench Group?
GE Vernova is acquiring Trench Group for $9 billion in a deal aimed at expanding its electrification and grid business.
Why is GE Vernova acquiring Trench Group?
GE Vernova aims to expand its high-voltage grid business, capitalize on rising power grid investments, and strengthen its manufacturing and geographic reach.
When is the Trench facility in Charlotte expected to begin production?
Production of 765-kilovolt equipment at the Charlotte, North Carolina facility is expected to begin in late 2027.
How will the acquisition impact GE Vernova's revenue?
GE Vernova expects Trench Group to generate about $1.9 billion in revenue and a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028.
How will GE Vernova finance the Trench Group deal?
The purchase price will be split equally between cash and debt, and the transaction is expected to close in late 2027.

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