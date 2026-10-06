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Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Hungary Proposes New Wealth Tax on Ultra-Rich to Address Budget Deficit

Hungary's Wealth Tax Proposal: Key Details and Implications

Background and Political Context

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has proposed a wealth tax targeting individuals with assets exceeding 1 billion forints ($3.08 million), Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Tuesday, delivering on a campaign promise of his governing Tisza party.

The centre-right Tisza defeated veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz party in an April election, ending his 16-year rule, and must now tackle a budget deficit projected at 7.5% of national output again this year.

Tax Structure and Implementation

Thresholds and Rates

• For those with wealth exceeding 1 billion forints, the government proposes an annual 1% wealth tax on the portion of their wealth above that threshold, starting in January 2027.

• Those with wealth above 100 billion forints ($308 million) would face a higher rate of 1.5% on the excess, Magyar said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Scope of Taxable Assets

• The tax would include all forms of wealth, including real estate, investments, company holdings, and assets located outside Hungary, with loans deductible from the tax base.

Timeline and Legislative Process

• It remains unclear what impact the new tax will have on next year's budget. The government is set later this month to announce its 2027 budget and a roadmap towards adopting the euro.

Hungary's Wealthiest Individuals

Top Billionaires Affected

Lorinc Meszaros

• Hungary's wealthiest man in 2025 was Lorinc Meszaros, a childhood friend of Orban, who — along with his family — was worth 1.786 trillion forints ($5.50 billion) according to the 2026 list published by Forbes.

Sandor Csanyi

• Hungary's second richest man was Sandor Csanyi, chairman of OTP Bank, with wealth of 649.7 billion forints ($2 billion).

Next Steps and Public Consultation

• Magyar said the tax proposals would shortly be published on the government website for public consultation. It is then expected to be approved by parliament, where Tisza has a large majority.

Additional Information

($1 = 324.8300 forints)

(Reporting by Anita KomuvesEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed annual wealth tax will apply at 1 % on net assets exceeding HUF 1 billion (~USD 3.08 million), rising to 1.5 % for wealth over HUF 100 billion; it covers real estate, investments, company shares, and foreign assets, with debt deductions allowed. (telex.hu)
  • Introduced January 1, 2027, to broaden tax fairness and reduce income tax pressure on lower earners, the measure is expected to affect ~15,000 individuals, with first payments due by August 31, 2027 based on late‑2026 asset values. (kormany.hu)
  • Revenue from the tax is projected between HUF 300 billion and HUF 600 billion annually, and the law is now undergoing public consultation until October 14 ahead of parliament’s approval. (news.bloomberglaw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be affected by Hungary's proposed wealth tax?
Individuals with assets exceeding 1 billion forints ($3.08 million) will be subject to the new wealth tax.
What is the proposed tax rate for those with over 1 billion forints in assets?
An annual 1% wealth tax is proposed on the portion of wealth above the 1 billion forint threshold.
Will there be a higher tax rate for wealthier individuals?
Yes, those with wealth above 100 billion forints ($308 million) face a higher 1.5% rate on the excess.
What kinds of assets are included in the tax?
All forms of wealth, including real estate, investments, company holdings, and assets abroad are included.
When is Hungary's wealth tax expected to take effect?
The wealth tax is proposed to start in January 2027, pending parliamentary approval.

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