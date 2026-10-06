GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Big Tech Lawsuit App Store UK News

Google Battles £1 Billion UK Lawsuit Alleging Excessive App Store Fees

Overview of the UK Lawsuit Against Google

Allegations of Excessive Commissions

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Google was accused of abusing its dominance to levy excessive commissions on app developers, as a mass consumer lawsuit worth over £1 billion ($1.33 billion) began in London on Tuesday.

The case — brought on behalf of around 20 million consumers who bought apps through Google's Play Store, or paid for in-app purchases and subscriptions between 2015 and this July — is the latest brought in Britain against Big Tech.

Details of the Claims

Lawyers representing consumer advocate Liz Coll, who is leading the claim, say Google used its dominant position to charge commissions of up to 30% on purchases of apps through its Play Store, as well as on in-app purchases and subscriptions.

They argue that those excessive commissions were passed on by app developers to consumers, citing as an example that when Google sold YouTube Premium through Apple's App Store it also decided to pass on the commission it was charged.

Google's Response to the Lawsuit

Defense Arguments

But Google's parent Alphabet is fighting the lawsuit, which a spokesperson said ignores the degree of choice the Android platform gives consumers and that it charges "some of the lowest fees in the market".

The tech giant's lawyers, who said Coll's case was unfounded, argued the Play Store "faces strong competitive constraints both on the developer and consumer sides", including from Apple's App Store and other alternative platforms.

Context and Related Cases

Similar Lawsuits and Regulatory Scrutiny

The trial at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal follows similar cases against Apple and Sony over their App Store and PlayStation Store, both of which cited commissions of up to 30%.

Coll's case also comes after years of regulatory scrutiny and litigation over Google's app store practices, including a long-running battle with "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, whose London lawsuit was due to be heard alongside Coll's.

Settlements and Recent Developments

In March, Google and Epic reached a worldwide settlement under which Google said it would expand billing options and cut developer fees.

Last month, Google also settled another lawsuit for £260 million, which was brought on behalf of app developers, without making any admission of liability or wrongdoing.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The case, led by consumer advocate Liz Coll, represents ~20 million UK users who purchased apps or in‑app content between October 2015 and July 2026 and seeks over £1 billion in damages. (the-independent.com)
  • It alleges Google abused its dominant position by requiring use of its billing system and imposing commissions of up to 30%—costs purportedly passed on to consumers. (catribunal.org.uk)
  • Google disputes the claim, arguing Android offers strong competition and some of the lowest fees, while pointing to a recent £260 million settlement for developers, which does not cover consumers. (the-independent.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Google UK app store lawsuit about?
The lawsuit accuses Google of abusing its dominance to charge excessive commissions on app purchases and subscriptions in its Play Store, passing the cost on to UK consumers.
How much is the lawsuit against Google worth?
The case is valued at over £1 billion ($1.33 billion) and represents about 20 million UK consumers.
What period does the lawsuit cover?
The lawsuit covers app store purchases and subscriptions made between 2015 and July of this year.
What commission rate is Google alleged to have charged?
Google is alleged to have charged up to 30% commission on app purchases, in-app purchases, and subscriptions.
Has Google settled similar lawsuits recently?
Yes, Google recently settled other lawsuits including a £260 million case from app developers and a worldwide settlement with Epic Games.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices fall nearly 2% as Middle East supply concerns ease

Oil prices fall nearly 2% as Middle East supply concerns ease

Image for France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals

France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals

Image for Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Image for IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows

IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows

Image for EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

Image for German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project

German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday
Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday
Image for Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review
Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review
Image for A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
Image for Euro bounces as falling French bond yields temper debt concerns
Euro bounces as falling French bond yields temper debt concerns
Image for EU to delay methane emissions rules for one year and no more, energy chief says
EU to delay methane emissions rules for one year and no more, energy chief says
Image for Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt
Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt
Image for Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich
Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich
Image for German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
Image for World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
Image for Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows
Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows
Image for Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Image for No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare
No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare
View All Finance Posts