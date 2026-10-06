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Finance

Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Defense Markets

Germany to Buy Four More TKMS Frigates for €5.6 Billion in Naval Expansion

Germany's Naval Procurement and Expansion Details

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany plans to buy four more Meko A-200 frigates from shipyard TKMS for about €5.6 billion ($6.3 billion), a finance ministry document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday, with parliamentary budget committee approval expected on Thursday.

Background and Project Changes

The purchase follows a decision by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to scrap the rival F126 frigate project with Dutch shipbuilder Damen over delays and cost overruns.

Key Details from Finance Ministry Document

Here are more details from the document, which was prepared for the budget committee of the lower house of parliament:

Frigate Orders and Programme Value

• Second tranche follows four ships of same type already on order, bringing total programme to eight frigates. Total value: €11.6 billion

Cost Breakdown and Construction Timeline

• Pure construction contract for additional ships valued at €5.3 billion. Remainder covers project support and reserve

• Construction to be completed by 2035

Operational Timeline and Additional Costs

• Frigates of first tranche due to be operational from 2029

• Government expects additional operating costs of €1.55 billion for four new ships through 2045

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = €0.8888)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • The additional order brings the total Meko A‑200 frigate programme to eight ships at some €11.6 billion, including support and reserves.
  • The decision follows Defence Minister Boris Pistorius’s cancellation of the F126 programme amid delays and cost overruns.
  • The first tranche of four frigates begins delivery by 2029, with full construction completed by 2035 and additional operating costs of €1.55 billion through 2045.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many TKMS frigates is Germany ordering?
Germany is ordering four more Meko A-200 frigates from TKMS, bringing the total to eight frigates.
What is the total value of Germany's frigate program?
The total program value will be €11.6 billion after the second tranche of ships.
When will the new frigates be operational?
The first tranche is due to be operational from 2029, with construction of the new ships completed by 2035.
Why did Germany cancel the F126 frigate project?
Germany scrapped the F126 project with Damen due to delays and cost overruns.
What are the anticipated operating costs for the new frigates?
The German government expects €1.55 billion in additional operating costs for the four new ships through 2045.

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