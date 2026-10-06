GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU to delay methane emissions rules for one year and no more, energy chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU to delay methane emissions rules for one year and no more, energy chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Energy Policy

EU to Delay Methane Emissions Rules for Oil and Gas Imports by One Year

EU Considers One-Year Postponement of Methane Emissions Regulations

By Kate Abnett

Background and Current Status

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to delay methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports by one year, but no longer than that despite calls from some member states for a bigger reprieve, EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday.

The rules, due to take effect on January 1, 2027, would require foreign oil and gas suppliers to the EU to monitor and report methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. Jorgensen said the European Commission was considering a one-year delay.

Significance of Methane and the Law

Methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change, after carbon dioxide. The EU's methane law, the first of its kind globally, was designed to tackle those emissions, but has faced growing political pressure after the Iran war disrupted global energy supplies and heightened concerns about fuel availability this winter.

Commissioner's Statement

"I have decided to ask my services to look into the possibility of the postponement of the different rules that relate to the import part of this regulation," Jorgensen told the European Parliament.

"We do not foresee this to be more than one year," he said, adding that EU governments would be expected to ensure they are ready to enforce the rules once the delay ends.

Political and Industry Reactions

Supply Worries and Legislative Process

SUPPLY WORRIES

The Commission has not confirmed when it will propose changes to the law, although some EU officials expect this to happen next week. Any changes would need approval from both EU member states and the European Parliament before taking effect.    

Member States' and Industry Concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron last month called for a one-year delay, arguing the rules could ‌create ⁠legal risks for importers as energy supplies tighten.

Around a dozen other EU countries, along with the US, Europe's biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, have urged the bloc to pause or roll back the law. Some, including Czechia and Italy, have called for a three-year delay.

Supporters of a postponement argue that companies are not ready to comply and could divert LNG cargoes away from Europe to avoid the risk of penalties.

Challenges in Assessing Impact

However, some EU officials told Reuters it had proved difficult to assess whether the rules were affecting oil and gas contracts because details of those agreements are generally not public.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The methane regulation (EU/2024/1787)—the first of its kind globally—entered into force in August 2024 and includes MRV obligations for imports from early 2027. (energy.ec.europa.eu)
  • Under pressure from supply concerns linked to the Iran war and energy security, Commissioner Dan Jørgensen confirmed only a one-year delay will be granted, despite some member states calling for up to three. (lemonde.fr)
  • The Commission plans to present formal proposals imminently; changes require approval from both the European Parliament and member states before taking effect. (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU delaying methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports?
The delay responds to political pressure and fuel supply concerns after recent global disruptions, allowing more time for compliance.
How long will the EU delay these methane emission rules?
The planned delay is for one year, and the EU energy commissioner said it will not be extended beyond that.
When will the methane emissions rules for imports now take effect?
The rules, initially set for January 1, 2027, may be delayed by one year pending final approval from EU institutions.
Which countries have called for a longer postponement of the rules?
Czechia and Italy, among others, have advocated for a three-year delay rather than one.
What is the main aim of the EU methane law?
The law aims to reduce methane emissions, a major contributor to climate change, by requiring strict reporting from importers.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices fall nearly 2% as Middle East supply concerns ease

Oil prices fall nearly 2% as Middle East supply concerns ease

Image for France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals

France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals

Image for Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Image for IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows

IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows

Image for EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

Image for German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project

German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday
Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday
Image for Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review
Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review
Image for A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
Image for Euro bounces as falling French bond yields temper debt concerns
Euro bounces as falling French bond yields temper debt concerns
Image for Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case
Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case
Image for Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt
Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt
Image for Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich
Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich
Image for German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
Image for World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
Image for Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows
Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows
Image for Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Image for No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare
No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare
View All Finance Posts