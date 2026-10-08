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Mapping the Market: Microsoft set to extend rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mapping the Market: Microsoft set to extend rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Stocks Technical Analysis

Microsoft Shares Set to Extend Rally as Technical Indicators Signal Upside

Technical Analysis of Microsoft’s Stock Rally

By Christopher Romano

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft shares have been climbing fast since the software giant released upbeat forecasts in July and the rally may have further to run, technical analysis suggests.

Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart.

Recent Price Movements and Record Highs

Technical analysis uses past price moves on charts to help predict where a market might go next. Microsoft's weekly charts show the stock moving back toward the record high it set in 2025. That peak is now less than 5% above current prices, and breaking through it could set off a powerful rally.

Consolidation Phase

When a stock rises as quickly as Microsoft has, up more than 50% from its June lows, it often stops for a breather. Early buyers sell to lock in profits, and newcomers position for the next move higher. Microsoft did exactly this from early August until late September, when its price moved sideways within a fairly narrow range. Chart watchers call this kind of pause consolidation. They see it as a healthy sign, like a runner catching their breath before the next sprint.

This week, Microsoft shares broke out of that narrow consolidation range. That suggests the next stage of the climb could be starting.

Key Technical Indicators

Bollinger Bands

At this point, analysts use tools that measure volatility and momentum to judge whether the rally can last.

One of these tools is called Bollinger Bands. These are two lines drawn above and below a moving average of the stock's price. When price swings get bigger, the bands spread further apart, which signals fresh momentum. That is happening with Microsoft's 20-week Bollinger Bands.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Another gauge is called Moving Average Convergence Divergence, or MACD. It compares two moving averages of different lengths to show whether buying pressure is building or fading. It's also pointing higher, which suggests Microsoft has the momentum to keep rising.

Potential Price Targets and Risks

Upside Targets

Microsoft closed on Wednesday at $529.76, according to LSEG data. To estimate how far the stock could go, analysts take the size of the recent rally leading up to the consolidation pattern and project it upward. That points to a possible target of around $700 to $750, but only if the shares can first break above their all-time high of $555.45. Past peaks, especially record highs, can slow or stop a rally because some investors choose to sell there. Rising through them often leads to faster gains.

Downside Risks

However, the stock market generally has been volatile recently due to high oil prices and rising bond yields. If Microsoft falls back below the $465 to $480 area, that would signal the rally is over for now.

Company Response

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Summary of Chart Insights

Key Chart Highlights

  • Microsoft rallies sharply from June low
  • A rise above all-time high of $555.45 could target $700 to $750 area
  • A fall below $465 to $480 area signals end of rally for now
Disclaimer

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Burton Frierson and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft shares are within about 5 % of their 2025 all‑time high, nearing a breakout that could trigger further gains.
  • Technical indicators—including 20‑week Bollinger Bands widening and a rising MACD—suggest sustained momentum may propel the rally higher.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with 12‑month price targets averaging around $585 and some projections reaching up to $700‑$750 if key resistance is overcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving the current Microsoft stock rally?
Upbeat forecasts since July and technical indicators like Bollinger Bands and MACD support continued momentum for Microsoft stock.
What is the significance of Microsoft breaking above its all-time high?
Breaking the all-time high of $555.45 could trigger a powerful rally with potential upside targets between $700 and $750.
How do Bollinger Bands and MACD signal Microsoft's momentum?
With Bollinger Bands widening and MACD pointing higher, both tools indicate increasing volatility and buying pressure, supporting the rally's strength.
What could signal the end of Microsoft’s current rally?
A drop back below the $465 to $480 range would indicate the rally is likely over for now.
Are there risks to Microsoft's rally despite strong technicals?
Yes, broader stock market volatility from rising oil prices and bond yields may impact Microsoft despite positive chart signals.

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