GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil rises as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil rises as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Middle East Commodities

Oil Prices Surge as Middle East Shipping Attacks Raise Supply Fears

Rising Oil Prices Amid Middle East Tensions

By Nicole Jao

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday on persistent worries about supply from the key Middle East producing region amid an increase in attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. 

Market Reaction and Price Movements

Brent crude futures rose $1.33, or 1.33%, at $101.53 a barrel by 0116 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.11, or 1.26%, to $89.39.

Prices settled lower on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency agreed to accelerate the release of oil stocks and to prioritize diesel supplies under a plan launched in March, as governments seek to tackle record fuel prices and supply disruptions caused by the Iran war.

Shipping Attacks in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz

Escalation of Attacks

However, threats to oil shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which carried shipments equal to about 20% of global oil and fuel before the war, have increased in October as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran enters its eighth month.

Attacks on tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz hit their highest last week of any week since the Iran war began as Gulf producers increase exports. The increase in attacks is occurring as more crude is flowing out of the Gulf but at higher costs and risk to cargoes and crew. 

Recent Incidents

In the latest attack, a tanker north of Qatar was struck by multiple projectiles, causing casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday. 

Industry Response and Strategic Reserves

Producer Strategies

"In the past, such attacks have resulted in a reduction in shipments from the Persian Gulf. This time around, producers appear to be willing to take the risk of their vessels being damaged, as there is no alternative way to get their oil to international markets," Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at bank ANZ, said in a note on Thursday.

IEA Oil Release and Strategic Stocks

Hynes also said the IEA's oil release would likely consist of barrels that were already part of the group's original 400-million-barrel release plan at the start of the Middle East conflict, meaning it does not appear to represent an additional draw on strategic inventories.

Temporary Impact of Strategic Releases

"Ultimately, strategic stock releases can augment supply flows temporarily but do not create new production capacity," he said.

US Inventory Data and Market Impact

Crude and Distillate Inventories

Inventory data from the US, the world's biggest oil consumer and producer, were supportive for prices as crude stockpiles fell by a higher-than-expected amount, while diesel inventories declined slightly.

Crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels in the week ended October 2, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel decline.

Distillate fuel inventories, including diesel fuel and jet fuel, dropped by 42,000 barrels to 105.14 million barrels, well below their levels reported for this time of year in the past five years. 

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose $1.33 to $101.53/barrel and WTI gained $1.11 to $89.39—driven by increased attacks on tankers in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz that threaten a region responsible for 20–25% of global seaborne oil trade (iea.org).
  • The IEA endorsed accelerating its March 2026 Collective Action oil stock release, bringing about 100 million additional barrels to market, mainly from previously pledged reserves (iea.org).
  • U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels for the week ending October 2, versus an expected rise—supporting oil prices amid tight distillate supplies (boereport.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising in the Middle East?
Oil prices are rising due to increasing attacks on shipping in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about supply disruptions.
How have shipping attacks affected oil supply?
Attacks on tankers have increased risks and costs for cargoes and crews, but Gulf producers continue to export oil despite dangers.
What was the change in US crude oil inventories?
US crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels for the week ended October 2, exceeding analysts' expectations.
What impact have strategic stock releases had on oil supply?
Strategic stock releases can temporarily increase supply flows but do not create new production capacity, according to analysts.
What regions are most affected by recent oil supply concerns?
The key Middle East producing region, especially the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, is most affected due to ongoing conflicts and attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Image for Amazon makes fresh job cuts, mainly in retail division

Amazon makes fresh job cuts, mainly in retail division

Image for Asia shares subdued, bonds swamped by AI debt wave

Asia shares subdued, bonds swamped by AI debt wave

Image for Dollar edges back from 18-month high after FOMC minutes

Dollar edges back from 18-month high after FOMC minutes

Image for US lobbies allies to cut ties to anti-disinformation conference over panel critical of Washington, sources say

US lobbies allies to cut ties to anti-disinformation conference over panel critical of Washington, sources say

Image for Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Image for Rate hike fears weigh on UK housing market, RICS says
Rate hike fears weigh on UK housing market, RICS says
Image for UK labour market shows more signs recovery in September, KPMG/REC survey shows
UK labour market shows more signs recovery in September, KPMG/REC survey shows
Image for UK, Germany to launch new partnership to counter sabotage, cyberattacks
UK, Germany to launch new partnership to counter sabotage, cyberattacks
Image for Barn owls, bees, puffins and hedgehogs to feature on UK banknotes
Barn owls, bees, puffins and hedgehogs to feature on UK banknotes
Image for At least 28 killed in Ukraine, Zelenskiy condemns one of Russia's most 'vile strikes'
At least 28 killed in Ukraine, Zelenskiy condemns one of Russia's most 'vile strikes'
Image for Qualcomm and Arm kick off trial, potential for huge damages in focus
Qualcomm and Arm kick off trial, potential for huge damages in focus
Image for Lululemon puts Nike veteran in charge of product as CEO O'Neill looks to right ship
Lululemon puts Nike veteran in charge of product as CEO O'Neill looks to right ship
Image for Trading Day: Stocks, bonds in delicate dance 
Trading Day: Stocks, bonds in delicate dance 
Image for World shares, euro slide as high oil prices, fiscal worries linger
World shares, euro slide as high oil prices, fiscal worries linger
Image for Christian Dior board replaces two members ahead of new shareholding structure
Christian Dior board replaces two members ahead of new shareholding structure
Image for IEA to accelerate oil reserve release, says 100 million barrels still to come
IEA to accelerate oil reserve release, says 100 million barrels still to come
View All Finance Posts