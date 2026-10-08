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Finance

Italy open to more oil stock releases if European countries meet pledges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Italy May Release More Oil Stocks After Other European Nations Fulfill Pledges

Italy's Oil Stock Commitments and European Coordination

Italy's Fulfillment of March Oil Stocks Release Plan

Oct 8 - Italy has fully met its commitments under a March oil stocks release plan coordinated by the International Energy Agency and is open to providing more once other European countries meet theirs, an Italian government official told Reuters on Thursday.

IEA's Accelerated Emergency Oil Reserve Releases

The IEA agreed on Wednesday to accelerate planned releases from emergency oil reserves and prioritise diesel supplies as governments seek to ease soaring prices triggered by shortages stemming from war in Iran and Ukraine.

Rome's Pledge and Industry Stocks

Rome's pledge in March was for 10 million barrels and IEA data shows that involved oil products only drawn from industry stocks. 

Europe's Remaining Oil Release Obligations

According to JPMorgan, Europe still has around 40 million barrels left to release of 108 million barrels pledged.

France's Emergency Diesel Reserve Release

Details of France's Diesel Release

France on Wednesday announced a 10-million-barrel release from its emergency diesel reserves. Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said it would take about a year to replenish the stocks and that the release would cover about 20% of the country's diesel consumption of 54 million barrels over a three-month period.

Impact on France's Diesel Consumption

(Reporting by Giussepe Fonte in Rome, Dominique Patton in Paris and Kate Abnett in Brussels; writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy has fully delivered its pledged 10 million barrels for the March 2026 IEA coordinated release, sourced entirely from industry stocks rather than public reserves. (iea.org)
  • The IEA has accelerated emergency releases and is prepared to provide additional stocks, aiming to complete the remaining collective action releases—approximately 100 million barrels still outstanding. (iea.org)
  • France is mobilizing 10 million barrels of diesel from its strategic reserves—enough to lower prices by €0.12–€0.18 per liter over a three‑month period—as part of broader G7 efforts under U.S. pressure. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Italy fulfilled its commitments to the IEA oil stock release?
Yes, Italy has fully met its commitments under the March oil stocks release plan coordinated by the International Energy Agency.
Will Italy release more oil stocks?
Italy is open to providing more oil stocks once other European countries meet their pledged commitments.
What was Italy's pledged oil stock release amount?
Italy pledged to release 10 million barrels as part of the IEA-coordinated March oil stocks release plan.
How much oil stock has Europe pledged and how much remains?
Europe pledged 108 million barrels, with around 40 million barrels still left to be released, according to JPMorgan.
What action did France take regarding its oil reserves?
France announced a 10-million-barrel release from its emergency diesel reserves, covering about 20% of its diesel consumption over three months.

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