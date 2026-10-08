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UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Russia Markets

UK Announces Sanctions Targeting Russian Financial Services and Shadow Fleet

Britain Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Financial Sector and Maritime Operations

Overview of the Sanctions

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign office on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Russian financial services and the country's so-called shadow fleet.

Entities and Activities Targeted

The sanctions were brought against companies including those allegedly involved in Russian financial services and also ships said to be involved in transporting Russian oil products.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The October 8 UK sanctions expand earlier measures targeting Russian financial services providers suspected of enabling sanction evasion—building on prior action against shadow financial networks and the A7 network (questions-statements.parliament.uk).
  • The package continues pressure on Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’: a clandestine network of vessels (including oil, LNG tankers, and support ships) used to circumvent sanctions—this builds on prior UK sanctions that have already targeted hundreds of these ships (gov.uk).
  • New powers now extend sanctions to financial and maritime services—allowing prohibition of services such as insurance or port access for designated ships—further tightening enforcement of maritime sanctions (hansard.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new sanctions has the UK announced against Russia?
The UK has imposed new sanctions targeting Russian financial services and the country's shadow fleet.
Which sectors are affected by the new UK sanctions?
The new sanctions affect Russian financial services companies and vessels involved in transporting Russian oil.
What is the 'shadow fleet' mentioned in the sanctions?
The 'shadow fleet' refers to ships allegedly involved in transporting Russian oil products, targeted by the new sanctions.
Who reported the announcement of the new Russian sanctions?
The announcement was reported by Sam Tobin and edited by William James.

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