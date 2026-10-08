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Italy launches EU-backed probe into Microsoft-owned gaming companies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy launches EU-backed probe into Microsoft-owned gaming companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Markets technology Gaming Regulation

Italy Leads EU Probe Into Microsoft Gaming Firms Over Virtual Currencies

Overview of the Antitrust Investigation

Background and Scope of the Probe

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it had launched a probe into several Microsoft-owned video-game makers over their use of virtual currencies. 

Targeted Companies and Initial Statements

• Italy's probe is aimed at Activision Blizzard, among other companies of the Microsoft group, the antitrust authority said in a statement, without naming the others

• Microsoft was not immediately available for comment

EU-Wide Coordination and Objectives

Role of the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network

• The move is part of a wider European Union-coordinated initiative by the EU's Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network. The network launched actions last month against nine video-game companies, including Riot Games, Ubisoft and Supercell, and had earlier opened a separate action against Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard

Goals of the Coordinated Action

• The aim of the coordinated action is to promote transparency and fairness in the gaming sector, particularly protecting the rights of minors

Focus on Virtual Currencies and Consumer Protection

Transparency and Fairness Issues

• The probes focus on the transparency and fairness of in-game virtual currencies used to purchase cosmetic upgrades, weapon enhancements and other digital items, the Italian regulator said

Consumer Spending Concerns

• Purchases are often priced in virtual currencies rather than euros and may involve multiple layers of conversion, making it harder for consumers to understand how much they are spending, the authority said

Leadership and Legal Implications

Italy's Role and International Cooperation

• The Italian Competition Authority will act as lead authority, working together with peers in Norway and Denmark

Potential Infringement of EU Rules

• The watchdogs will seek to determine whether the companies may have committed a "widespread infringement" of EU consumer protection rules affecting consumers in at least three EU member states

National Investigations and Related Cases

• The coordinated action complements investigations the Italian regulator opened nationally in December into Microsoft group companies over the popular games "Diablo Immortal" and "Call of Duty Mobile".

(Reporting by Anna Uras; Editing by Giulia Segreti and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s Competition Authority is leading an EU‑coordinated probe focusing on virtual currencies used in games like Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile, examining transparency, pricing and possible dark‑pattern design (en.agcm.it)
  • The EU’s Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network is investigating ten gaming firms—including Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, Ubisoft, Supercell, Mojang, King and others—as part of a drive to enforce its Key Principles on in‑game virtual currencies (commission.europa.eu)
  • The probes aim to protect vulnerable consumers, especially minors, by ensuring virtual‑currency pricing is clear, fair, avoids layered conversions and prevents manipulative purchase prompts or dark patterns (en.agcm.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy investigating Microsoft-owned gaming companies?
Italy's antitrust authority is investigating Microsoft-owned gaming companies for potential violations related to their use of virtual currencies and compliance with EU consumer protection rules.
Which companies are affected by the Italy-led EU gaming probe?
The probe mainly targets Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard, with the investigation extending to other Microsoft group companies and, in a broader initiative, companies like Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Supercell.
What is the main focus of the EU's action in the gaming sector?
The main focus is to promote transparency and fairness in the use of in-game virtual currencies, particularly to protect the rights of minors and ensure clear pricing for digital purchases.
How is the investigation coordinated across the EU?
Italy's Competition Authority is the lead authority, collaborating with consumer protection agencies in Norway, Denmark, and other EU member states through the CPC Network.
What previous actions has Italy taken against Microsoft group companies?
In December, the Italian regulator began separate investigations into Microsoft group companies over the popular games 'Diablo Immortal' and 'Call of Duty Mobile.'

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