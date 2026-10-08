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Slovakia to approve Tesla's self-driving tech - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovakia to approve Tesla's self-driving tech

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Slovakia Nears Approval of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving System in Landmark Move

Slovakia Set to Approve Tesla's Full Self-Driving Technology

Minister's Announcement and Rationale

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia expects to approve Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system within days, Transport Minister Jozef Raz said in a video posted on LinkedIn on Wednesday afternoon, a decision that would make it the ninth European Union country to authorise the driver-assistance technology.

Safety Data and Policy Goals

• "Data shows that these cars reduce the accident rate and that’s exactly what we’re aiming for," he said.

Approval Process and International Cooperation

• Raz said the ministry would send a recognition letter to the Netherlands, whose RDW regulator approved the system earlier this year and serves as Tesla's lead authority for the approval process in Europe.

Next Steps for FSD Availability

• "Once this letter is delivered, the FSD system will be available for use here as well. But remember: you’re still the driver, and you’re responsible for the car. We’re doing this for you," Raz said in the video.

Context: Tesla’s Push for European Approval

• The comments from the minister come shortly after a Reuters report ​detailed how Tesla has mounted a pressure campaign to win FSD approval in Europe by portraying regulators as obstacles to a technology it says improves road safety.

Other European Approvals and Future Prospects

• Several European countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Denmark, have approved the use of the system throughout the year.

• An EU-wide vote on FSD could come as soon as December.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Slovakia will soon approve Tesla FSD (Supervised), joining eight other EU states recognizing RDW’s April type‑approval (Netherlands plus Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, Slovenia, Czechia, Croatia) (frunklab.com)
  • Tesla claims FSD reduced collision rates by over four‑fold across approved EU markets, based on over 100 million km of driving data (investing.com)
  • An EU‑wide vote on FSD approval has been delayed from October to December, requiring a qualified majority (15 member states plus 65% of EU population) for bloc‑wide rollout (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Slovakia approve Tesla's Full Self-Driving system?
Slovakia expects to approve Tesla's Full Self-Driving system within days, according to Transport Minister Jozef Raz.
What is the significance of Slovakia approving Tesla's FSD tech?
Slovakia will become the ninth European Union country to authorize Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology.
What did the Slovak Transport Minister say about Tesla's FSD?
Minister Jozef Raz stated that data shows these cars reduce accident rates, and the approval aims to improve road safety.
Which authority approved Tesla's FSD in Europe prior to Slovakia?
The Netherlands' RDW regulator approved the Tesla FSD system earlier this year, serving as the lead authority for Europe.
Could Tesla’s FSD be approved across the entire EU soon?
An EU-wide vote on the Full Self-Driving system could occur as early as December.

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