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EV maker Polestar logs slightly higher quarterly sales as US ban looms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EV maker Polestar logs slightly higher quarterly sales as US ban looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Polestar Reports Slight Q3 Sales Increase as US Ban Approaches

Polestar Q3 Sales Performance and Impact of US Ban

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Polestar reported a slight rise in third-quarter retail sales on Thursday, a few months after Washington effectively barred the China-linked electric vehicle maker from selling new cars in the country from the next model year.

Key Sales Highlights

Here are some details:

  • The Swedish EV maker is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding
  • Third-quarter sales volume was 14,371 units, 1% higher than 14,222 a year ago
  • Excluding the US, retail sales fell 8% in the quarter

US Ban and Regulatory Changes

  • The automaker will not be allowed to sell cars in the US  due to new rules by the Commerce Department to block China-linked cars with connected-vehicle technology
Company Guidance and Market Strategy
  • In September, Polestar cut its full-year volume growth guidance and said it expected higher competition to persist
  • Sister brand Volvo Cars last week pulled its own full-year volume guidance after posting a 40% drop in China retail sales
  • In the US, Polestar will sell existing Polestar 3 and 4 inventory while maintaining its service network
  • The company has pivoted to the European market and plans to produce the compact SUV, Polestar 7, at Volvo's factory in Slovakia

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

  • "We delivered our best third quarter despite increasingly challenging market conditions," Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said
  • The Polestar 5 began deliveries this summer, while a new station-wagon/SUV version of the Polestar 4, built in Busan, South Korea, is set to begin shipping in the fourth quarter
  • Polestar is expected to report third-quarter results on November 5

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 sales rose 1% to 14,371 units compared to 14,222 a year ago; however, retail sales outside the US declined 8%.
  • The US Department of Commerce denied Polestar authorization under the Connected Vehicle Rule for model year 2027+, effectively halting new US sales; existing Polestar 3/4 stock will still be sold and service maintained.
  • Polestar is pivoting to Europe—its largest market—and plans to produce its upcoming Polestar 7 SUV in Slovakia to mitigate risks tied to China-linked regulation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Polestar facing a ban in the US?
The US Commerce Department has introduced new rules blocking China-linked cars with connected-vehicle technology, which prevents Polestar from selling new cars in the country.
How did Polestar perform in the third quarter?
Polestar reported a 1% increase in Q3 sales, delivering 14,371 units compared to 14,222 a year ago.
What are Polestar's plans following the US ban?
Polestar will maintain US service networks, sell existing inventory, and focus on the European market, with plans to produce the Polestar 7 in Slovakia.
When will Polestar report its third-quarter financial results?
Polestar is expected to report its third-quarter results on November 5.
Which new models are launching from Polestar?
Polestar 5 began deliveries this summer; a new station-wagon/SUV version of the Polestar 4, made in South Korea, is set to begin shipping in Q4.

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