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Finance

Morocco aerospace exports could rise to $5 billion, industry group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Aerospace Manufacturing Africa

Morocco Aerospace Exports Could Hit $5 Billion as Sector Expands

Growth and Expansion of Morocco's Aerospace Industry

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Current Export Figures and Future Projections

MARRAKECH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's aerospace industry could increase annual exports to about $5 billion within three years from $3 billion last year, as it attracts new suppliers manufacturing high-value parts, the head of industry association GIMAS said.

The North African country's aerospace sector employs about 25,000 people across around 160 companies, including suppliers to Airbus, Boeing and Safran.

Increasing Local Value and Complex Manufacturing

Shifting Beyond Component Production

The sector aims to increase local value added by moving beyond producing individual components into manufacturing more complex aerospace systems, GIMAS head Mohammed Bellatig told Reuters on the sidelines of the Marrakech Airshow.

Future Plans for Engine and Landing Gear Assembly

He said that in the near future, Morocco would be assembling engines and landing gear "so that we provide much bigger added value than we have today".

Expansion by Major Industry Players

French defence group Safran is currently expanding its footprint in the country by building plants to produce aircraft landing gear and Airbus jet engines.

Venturing into the Drone Industry

Leveraging Existing Aerospace Capabilities

Morocco is also looking to gain a foothold in the drone industry, which officials view as a natural extension of capabilities already developed in aircraft manufacturing.

Bellatig said drone production could leverage expertise in materials, assembly and engineering already present in the country's aerospace sector.

Recent Developments and Partnerships

The push received further support at the October 7-10 Marrakech Air Show, where Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding with French defense startup Harmattan AI to manufacture Moroccan autonomous drones designed for deep-strike missions at ranges of up to 2,000 km, with key technologies to be developed and produced locally.

Licensing and International Collaboration

In recent years, Moroccan authorities have granted licences to a series of local and foreign-backed drone projects, with involvement from companies including Turkish Baykar, producer of Bayraktar TB2.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Aerospace exports reached MAD 29 billion (~$3 billion) in 2025, a 12 % rise from 2024, with growth increasingly driven by higher‑value components (atlasbrief.co).
  • Safran is investing heavily: a €280 million landing‑gear plant (operational 2029, 500 jobs) and a LEAP engine assembly/MRO complex (operational 2027–2028) to boost local manufacturing capabilities (tradingview.com).
  • By April 2026, aerospace exports grew 15.9 % year‑on‑year, boosted by assembly (+20.7 %) and EWIS (+6.9 %), signaling rising local value addition in the sector (aeronautique.ma).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could Morocco's aerospace exports grow in the next three years?
Morocco's aerospace exports could rise to $5 billion annually within three years, up from $3 billion last year.
Which major companies operate in Morocco's aerospace sector?
Major companies such as Airbus, Boeing, and Safran have suppliers and factories in Morocco.
What new developments are planned for Morocco's aerospace industry?
Morocco aims to manufacture more complex aerospace systems, including engines and landing gear. It is also entering the drone manufacturing sector.
How many people work in Morocco's aerospace industry?
Morocco's aerospace sector employs about 25,000 people across approximately 160 companies.
What recent agreements have boosted Morocco's drone industry?
Morocco signed a memorandum with Harmattan AI to manufacture autonomous drones locally, with technologies developed in-country.

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