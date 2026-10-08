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UK 10-year borrowing costs rise to 19-year high after oil prices jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK 10-year borrowing costs rise to 19-year high after oil prices jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Bond Markets UK Oil Prices interest rates

UK 10-Year Borrowing Costs Surge to 19-Year High After Oil Price Jump

British Long-Term Borrowing Costs Reach Multi-Decade Highs

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British long-term borrowing costs hit fresh multi-decade highs on Thursday as part of a global bond selloff driven by a sharp rise in oil prices triggered by attacks on shipping in the Gulf and concerns that a hurricane will disrupt US oil production.

10-Year Gilt Yields Hit Highest Level Since 2007

Ten-year gilt yields – around the maturity that accounts for much of Britain's new borrowing – increased to their highest since July 2007 at 5.527%, up more than 7 basis points on the day and pushing past a previous high of 5.51% set last week.

Longer-Term Yields Also Climb

Twenty-year and 30-year gilt yields rose to their highest since early 1998 at 6.00% and 6.05% respectively, also up around 7 bps in line with US Treasuries.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions

Brent crude oil prices jumped 5% on Thursday to $105 a barrel, their highest since September 29.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Global bond markets sold off as oil rose sharply—Brent crude jumped to $105/barrel, highest since late September. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • UK 10‑year gilt yield hit 5.527%, a 19‑year high, while 20‑ and 30‑year gilt yields reached levels not seen since the late 1990s. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The rise was triggered by escalated geopolitical risks—attacks on shipping in the Gulf and looming hurricane threats to US oil production—intensifying inflationary expectations and tightening global financial conditions. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have UK 10-year borrowing costs risen?
UK 10-year borrowing costs have risen due to a global bond selloff driven by a sharp rise in oil prices and geopolitical tensions affecting oil supply.
What caused the surge in oil prices?
Oil prices surged following attacks on shipping in the Gulf and concerns over possible disruptions to US oil production from a hurricane.
How high did UK gilt yields reach?
Ten-year gilt yields climbed to 5.527%, their highest level since July 2007, while 20- and 30-year yields hit levels last seen in early 1998.
How do oil prices affect bond yields?
Rising oil prices can increase inflation expectations, leading investors to sell bonds, which raises yields and borrowing costs.
What is the significance of the 10-year gilt yield?
The 10-year gilt yield is important as it accounts for much of Britain's new borrowing and signals the cost of long-term government debt.

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