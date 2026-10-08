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Russia says reports of second case linked to Siberian plague lab are false - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says reports of second case linked to Siberian plague lab are false

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Russia Refutes Reports of Second Plague Case Linked to Siberian Laboratory

Official Statement on Plague Case in Siberia

Background of the Incident

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russia's health regulator said on Thursday that reports that a second person had fallen ill following the death of a worker at a plague research laboratory in Siberia were false.

Preventive Measures and Health Assessment

Preventive measures have been completed for all individuals who had contact with the worker who died last week, and no dangerous pathogenic microorganisms have been detected, the watchdog said.

Media and Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia categorically denied media claims of a second plague-linked case in Siberia, with Kremlin sources calling such reports false. (1-e8259.azureedge.net)
  • Rospotrebnadzor confirmed all preventive measures were completed for those exposed to the deceased worker and extensive testing found no evidence of plague or other dangerous pathogens. (investing.com)
  • The World Health Organization has requested more information from Russian authorities regarding reports of a second pneumonia case of undetermined cause to clarify the situation. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Russia confirm a second illness after the Siberian plague lab incident?
No, Russia's health regulator stated reports of a second illness are false.
Were any dangerous pathogens found after the lab death in Siberia?
No dangerous pathogenic microorganisms were detected, according to the health watchdog.
What preventive measures were taken by Russian authorities?
Preventive measures were completed for all individuals who had contact with the deceased worker.
Who reported on the Russia Siberian plague lab incident?
Reuters reported on the incident, with contributions from Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Gleb Stolyarov, and Mark Trevelyan.

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