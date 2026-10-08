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Finance

Banca Generali shares rise on report Generali may bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Banca Generali Shares Jump on Generali Takeover Bid Speculation

Market Reaction and Takeover Bid Developments

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Generali rose on Thursday, making it one of the top performers on the Milan bourse, after Italian media reported that parent Generali could be preparing a takeover bid for the private bank.

Speculation and Investor Sentiment

A person close to the matter said on Thursday there was "no evidence" to support the report. An Italy-based portfolio manager said some investors were giving the scenario "at least some credibility."

Generali's Stake and Financial Implications

• Generali holds a 50.2% stake in Banca Generali, which has been at centre of the Italian banking consolidation drive for several years. Buying the shares it does not already own would cost about €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) at current market prices, excluding any takeover premium.

Competing Bids and Shareholder Votes

• On October 29, the Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi (MPS) shareholders are due to vote on the Tuscan bank's bid for the private bank, a deal seen as key to its efforts to fend off a takeover approach by Intesa Sanpaolo.

Challenges Facing MPS and Intesa Sanpaolo's Role

• However, MPS's path to completing its bid for Banca Generali appears increasingly challenging after three of the bank's largest shareholders backed Intesa Sanpaolo's offer.

• If Intesa's offer succeeds, Italy's biggest bank would also gain control of the roughly 13% stake in Generali that MPS currently holds through Mediobanca.

Strategic Implications for Generali and Intesa

• According to Italian newspaper Il Giornale, Generali's move should be interpreted as anti-Intesa.

• If Generali made an all-share offer for Banca Generali, Intesa's stake would fall below 13% once its bid for MPS was completed.

Share Performance and Trading Activity

• As of 0940 GMT, Banca Generali shares were up 1.75%, making the lender one of the few gainers in the sector as Italy's bank index fell 2.5%. Trading volumes showed no unusual activity.($1 = 0.8938 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Speculation of Generali possibly pursuing full ownership of Banca Generali drove shares higher, despite denials from insiders.
  • MPS has proposed a defensive counter‑move with a €34 billion combined offer for Banco BPM and Banca Generali, intensifying the battle with Intesa Sanpaolo.
  • The broader context reflects ongoing consolidation in Italian banking, as major players vie for control over wealth‑management assets and strategic stakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Banca Generali shares rise?
Shares rose following Italian media reports suggesting Generali may prepare a takeover bid for Banca Generali.
How much would it cost Generali to buy the remaining shares in Banca Generali?
It would cost around €3.5 billion at current market prices, excluding any takeover premium.
What is the significance of the Intesa Sanpaolo offer?
If Intesa Sanpaolo's offer for MPS succeeds, they would also gain control of a 13% stake in Generali held by MPS via Mediobanca.
Was any unusual trading activity reported in Banca Generali shares?
No, trading volumes in Banca Generali shares showed no unusual activity.

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