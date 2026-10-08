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EXCLUSIVE-Italian prosecutors seek trial for Campari chairman over alleged tax evasion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EXCLUSIVE-Italian prosecutors seek trial for Campari chairman over alleged tax evasion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Prosecutors Seek Trial in €1.29 Billion Campari Tax Evasion Case

By Emilio Parodi

Overview of the Campari Tax Evasion Allegations

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have requested that Luca Garavoglia, chairman of drinks group Campari, stand trial over alleged evasion of €1.29 billion ($1.45 billion) in taxes, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Lagfin's Tax Dispute Settlement

Lagfin, the Luxembourg-based family holding company that controls Campari, settled its tax dispute with Italy's Revenue Agency last December, agreeing to pay €405 million in instalments.

Legal Distinctions in Italian Law

Under Italian law, however, tax proceedings and criminal investigations are treated as separate and independent matters.

Individuals Involved in the Case

Prosecutors have also requested that Giovanni Berto, Lagfin's legal representative, stand trial.

Defense Statements

"The trial will establish beyond any doubt that our clients are innocent," lawyer Giuseppe Iannaccone told Reuters. Iannaccone and fellow lawyer Nerio Diodà are representing the two defendants.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

Prosecutors in the northern city of Monza believe the offence of fraudulent tax declaration is applicable in this case and have pursued the allegation of €1.29 billion in tax evasion that led to the confiscation of shares to that value from Lagfin last October.

Lagfin's Response

Lagfin was not immediately available for comment on Thursday. At the time of the tax settlement reached in December, Lagfin said it had always acted in full compliance with all applicable laws. 

Next Steps in the Legal Process

A judge will now have to schedule a preliminary hearing, at the end of which a decision will be made on whether to send the defendants to trial or dismiss the case.

Background on Luca Garavoglia and Campari

Garavoglia, 57, has been chairman of Campari since 1994 and is the largest shareholder in the group through the Lagfin vehicle. 

Origins of the Case

Prosecutors allege they uncovered €5.3 billion in undeclared capital gains between 2018 and 2020 on which Lagfin failed to pay a €1.29 billion exit tax levied on companies that transfer their fiscal residence abroad.

The 2018 Merger

The case stems from a 2018 merger between Alicros, the Italian company that controlled the Campari group, and Luxembourg-based Lagfin, which held a majority stake in Alicros. 

Impact of the Merger

The merger combined the two entities into a single company holding a 51% stake in Campari, then worth more than €4 billion on the stock market, and transferred the structure to Luxembourg.

Prosecutors' Allegations of Tax Avoidance

According to prosecutors and the Guardia di Finanza finance police, the operation was designed to avoid the so-called exit tax on the capital gains when the company moved its registered office outside Italy.($1 = 0.8887 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors allege Lagfin failed to pay exit tax on €5.3 billion of capital gains realized between 2018–2020, prompting disguise via a cross-border merger of Alicros into Lagfin in Luxembourg (ansa.it).
  • A preventive seizure order was issued in late 2025, confiscating Campari shares valued around €1.2 billion to cover alleged uncollected tax, though Campari Group asserts no impact on operations (corriere.it).
  • Lagfin settled a related civil tax dispute in December 2025, agreeing to pay €405 million over time, but prosecutors stress criminal and tax proceedings are independent (lagfin.lu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is facing trial in the Campari tax evasion case?
Luca Garavoglia, chairman of Campari, and Giovanni Berto, Lagfin's legal representative, are facing a potential trial for alleged tax evasion.
What is the amount of alleged tax evasion in the Campari case?
Italian prosecutors allege €1.29 billion in tax evasion related to Lagfin’s transfer of fiscal residence abroad.
Has Lagfin settled the tax dispute with Italian authorities?
Lagfin settled its tax dispute last December by agreeing to pay €405 million in instalments, but the criminal case is continuing independently.
What triggered the investigation into Campari's tax practices?
The case stems from a 2018 merger between Alicros and Lagfin, which prosecutors claim was used to avoid exit tax on capital gains.
What is the next step in the legal process for this case?
A judge will schedule a preliminary hearing to decide whether to send the defendants to trial or dismiss the case.

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