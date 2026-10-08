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'Dangerous' for BoE to rely on high bond yields to control inflation, MPC's Greene says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Dangerous' for BoE to rely on high bond yields to control inflation, MPC's Greene says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Dangerous for BoE to Rely on High Bond Yields to Control Inflation

Bank of England's Approach to Inflation Control

Concerns Over Reliance on High Bond Yields

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should not continue to rely on high bond yields to do its job of taming inflation, Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene said on Thursday.

"It's quite dangerous to just assume the markets will do your work for you .... At some point, you need to put your money where your mouth is," Greene said at a conference in Cape Town hosted by South Africa's STANLIB Asset Management.

Recent Voting Patterns and Market Expectations

Greene voted in June, July and September for the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter-point to 4%. Financial markets expect a majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee to back a rate rise to 4% at their next meeting in early November.

Governor Bailey's Perspective

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has argued that a sharp rise in market borrowing costs and mortgage rates after the start of the U.S.-Iran war has given the BoE time to assess if it needs to raise its own interest rates in response to higher energy prices.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Greene warned it’s “dangerous to just assume the markets will do your work for you,” urging the BoE to actively raise rates rather than lean on elevated bond yields to tame inflation (aol.com).
  • She has consistently signalled upside inflation risks—from pay growth to persistent second‑round effects—reinforcing her hawkish stance and past votes for rate hikes (sahmcapital.com).
  • Financial markets currently anticipate a majority of the MPC will back a Bank Rate increase to 4% at the early‑November meeting, amid lingering inflation drivers and recent tightening in financial conditions (finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Megan Greene believe it's dangerous for the BoE to rely on high bond yields?
She argues that it's risky to assume market forces alone will control inflation, urging for more direct central bank action.
What interest rate actions has Megan Greene supported recently?
Greene voted for a quarter-point rate rise to 4% in the June, July, and September BoE meetings.
What does the market expect from the BoE in the next policy meeting?
A majority of the Monetary Policy Committee is expected to back raising interest rates to 4% at the next meeting.
How has the U.S.-Iran war affected the BoE's approach to interest rates?
The war triggered a sharp rise in borrowing costs and mortgage rates, allowing the BoE more time to assess the need for rate hikes.

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