Madison Air Solutions to Acquire ebm-papst in $5.4 Billion European Deal

Overview of the Madison Air Solutions and ebm-papst Acquisition

Deal Announcement and Value

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Madison Air Solutions said on Monday it would acquire German ventilation technology group ebm-papst in a deal valued at $5.4 billion, expanding its air quality and ventilation solutions business.

Shareholder Transition and Strategic Goals

The deal will see ebm-papst's three shareholder families transfer their stakes to Madison Air, which is seeking to strengthen its position in Europe and broaden its technology portfolio.

Benefits for ebm-papst

Ebm-papst, a major supplier of fans, motors and ventilation systems for air conditioning and refrigeration, will benefit from Madison Air's presence in the United States and operational expertise, it said in a statement.

Benefits for Madison Air Solutions

For Madison, the acquisition provides access to ebm-papst's technology, engineering capabilities and customer base, particularly in Europe and Asia, allowing it to expand beyond its core North American market.

Retention of Key Operations

Ebm-papst will retain its headquarters in Mulfingen, southern Germany, as well as key research, development and production operations, it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Apratim Sarkar; Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Anil D'Silva and Linda Pasquini)