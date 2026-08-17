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Madison Air Solutions to buy Germany's ebm-papst in $5.4 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Madison Air Solutions to buy Germany's ebm-papst in $5.4 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Markets

Madison Air Solutions to Acquire ebm-papst in $5.4 Billion European Deal

Overview of the Madison Air Solutions and ebm-papst Acquisition

Deal Announcement and Value

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Madison Air Solutions said on Monday it would acquire German ventilation technology group ebm-papst in a deal valued at $5.4 billion, expanding its air quality and ventilation solutions business.

Shareholder Transition and Strategic Goals

The deal will see ebm-papst's three shareholder families transfer their stakes to Madison Air, which is seeking to strengthen its position in Europe and broaden its technology portfolio.

Benefits for ebm-papst

Ebm-papst, a major supplier of fans, motors and ventilation systems for air conditioning and refrigeration, will benefit from Madison Air's presence in the United States and operational expertise, it said in a statement.

Benefits for Madison Air Solutions

For Madison, the acquisition provides access to ebm-papst's technology, engineering capabilities and customer base, particularly in Europe and Asia, allowing it to expand beyond its core North American market.

Retention of Key Operations

Ebm-papst will retain its headquarters in Mulfingen, southern Germany, as well as key research, development and production operations, it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Apratim Sarkar; Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Anil D'Silva and Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Madison Air expands beyond North America by gaining ebm‑papst’s European and Asian customer base and technological expertise.
  • Ebm‑papst, known for strong AI‑driven growth (12 % in air tech) and strategic investments across Europe and Asia, brings innovation and sustainability to the deal.
  • The acquisition aligns with Madison Air’s disciplined M&A strategy—following recent AprilAire ($2.6 billion) purchase and IPO in April 2026—to deliver “Return on Air” globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring ebm-papst?
Madison Air Solutions is acquiring German ventilation group ebm-papst in a $5.4 billion deal.
What is the value of the Madison Air-ebm-papst deal?
The acquisition is valued at $5.4 billion.
What businesses does ebm-papst specialize in?
Ebm-papst specializes in fans, motors, and ventilation systems for air conditioning and refrigeration.
What benefits does Madison Air expect from the acquisition?
Madison Air expects to expand its technology portfolio and customer base, especially in Europe and Asia.
Will ebm-papst keep its headquarters after the acquisition?
Yes, ebm-papst will retain its headquarters in Mulfingen, Germany, along with research and development operations.

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