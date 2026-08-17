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FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak as miners gain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak as miners gain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, AstraZeneca and Rolls-Royce Lead Market Gains

Market Overview and Key Movers

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, on track to end six straight days of losses, as strength in mining stocks, AstraZeneca and Rolls-Royce offset broader caution ahead of this week's UK inflation figures.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% to 10,757.91 points by 1022 GMT,  while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%.

AstraZeneca Drives Healthcare Gains

• AstraZeneca rose 0.9% after reporting results from two of its late-stage lung cancer trials. The drugmaker said its Tagrisso-Orpathys combination and Daiichi Sankyo-partnered Enhertu met key goals, though it discontinued a separate late-stage study of volrustomig plus chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Mining Stocks Boost FTSE 100

Gold and Copper Prices Support Sector

• Shares of miners offered among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 index as gold prices firmed and copper started the week strongly. Fresnillo climbed 1.9% and Antofagasta added 1.5%. Glencore and Anglo American gained between 1.3% and 1.8%.

Rolls-Royce Sees Upgrades

Analyst Price Target Increases

• Rolls-Royce climbed 1.8% after Morgan Stanley and Citigroup raised their price targets on the firm.

Major Drags on the Index

Consumer and Energy Stocks Fall

• On the downside, Unilever fell 1.3%, Tesco lost 1.6% and BP slipped 0.8%, making them among the biggest drags on the blue-chip index.

Global Market Sentiment

US Economic Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

• Global shares edged higher and the dollar slipped towards two-month lows after a run of soft U.S. economic data, including an unexpected drop in retail sales, saw markets reduce bets for an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Economic Data to Watch

UK Job Market and Inflation Figures

• Traders were also keeping a close eye on UK job market data due on Tuesday and inflation data on Wednesday for further clues on the Bank of England's policy path.

Business and Employment Trends

Employer Sentiment Survey

• Separately, British employers remained reluctant to hire and business confidence stayed near its weakest levels outside the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Housing Market Update

August Price Movements

• In the housing market, asking prices for newly listed homes posted their biggest August fall since 2018, property website Rightmove said.

Credit Ratings and Other Movers

UK Sovereign Credit Rating

• Britain's sovereign credit rating was maintained at "AA-", with a stable outlook, by Fitch late on Friday.

Time Finance Acquisition

• Among other stocks, Time Finance jumped 9.5% after investment vehicle Bentley Park Ltd. agreed to acquire the SME lender for about £55.1 million ($74.75 million).

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = £0.7371)

(Reporting by Anand Gopal)

Key Takeaways

  • Mining stocks rallied as gold firmed and copper strengthened, boosting index performance
  • AstraZeneca gained on encouraging lung cancer trial outcomes, while Rolls‑Royce rose on bank upgrades
  • Housing market cools sharply—Rightmove reports deepest August drop in asking prices since 2018

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose due to gains in mining stocks, AstraZeneca, and Rolls-Royce, despite broader market caution.
What drove mining stocks higher in the FTSE 100?
Mining stocks gained as gold prices firmed and copper started the week strongly, with companies like Fresnillo and Antofagasta boosting the index.
How did AstraZeneca perform in the market update?
AstraZeneca shares rose 0.9% after positive results from late-stage lung cancer trials.
Which FTSE 100 companies were the biggest drags on the index?
Unilever, Tesco, and BP were among the biggest drags, falling 1.3%, 1.6%, and 0.8% respectively.
What upcoming UK data are traders watching this week?
Traders are monitoring UK job market data and inflation figures for insights on the Bank of England's policy stance.

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