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Italy's Intesa gets ECB authorisation to take over Monte dei Paschi - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Intesa gets ECB authorisation to take over Monte dei Paschi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Intesa Sanpaolo Receives ECB Approval for Monte dei Paschi €32 Billion Takeover

ECB Approval Marks Major Step in Intesa Sanpaolo’s Takeover of Monte dei Paschi

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it had received the European Central Bank's authorisation to take control of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, in a major step towards launching its €32 billion ($36 billion) takeover offer.

While widely expected, the ECB's green light represents a key milestone in the approval process for Intesa Sanpaolo's cash-and-share bid.

Next Steps in the Approval Process

Attention now turns to Italy's markets regulator, Consob, which should approve the offer document early next month, followed by the country's antitrust authority, whose decision is expected in the second half of November.

Once Consob approves the offer, Intesa can kick off the tender phase without waiting for the antitrust decision, which investors will still have time to assess before the closure of the period, which runs over several weeks.

Role of the Competition Watchdog

The competition watchdog's ruling could be significant.

To head off any antitrust objections, Intesa has already agreed to sell half of MPS's branches to insurer Unipol which will merge them with those of mid-sized bank BPER.

Intesa may have to sell a few dozen more than envisaged by the Unipol accord, people close to the matter have previously told Reuters.

Rival Italian heavyweight UniCredit has said it is interested in assets coming up for sale as peers merge.

Insurance Market Implications

However, the antitrust authority is also reviewing the situation in relation to the insurance market, where Intesa competes with Assicurazioni Generali in the life business.

By acquiring MPS, which last year bought Generali's top shareholder Mediobanca, Intesa will come to indirectly own 13.4% of Generali.

The ECB on Tuesday also authorised Intesa to take indirect control of Mediobanca.

Potential Remedies and Intesa’s Position

The head of Italy's competition watchdog, Saverio Valentino, said last week the authority may need to impose "behavioural remedies" on Intesa to ensure that the Generali stake remains a purely financial investment.

Intesa has said it does not plan to exert any control over Generali. On Tuesday, CEO Carlo Messina said the bank was keen to protect Generali's independence.

Board Representation and Equity Consolidation

However, Intesa needs board representation to prove it can exert significant influence over the insurer. Such proof is required to book the stake, as Intesa intends to do, using an accounting method known as 'equity consolidation'.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB authorisation clears way for takeover offer to proceed toward tender phase
  • Consob approval due early November; antitrust judgment expected mid‑to‑late November
  • Intesa already agreed to divest half of MPS branches; regulators may still demand more or behavioural restrictions tied to Generali stake

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Intesa Sanpaolo receive authorisation from the ECB to do?
Intesa Sanpaolo received authorisation from the ECB to take control of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, allowing it to proceed with its €32 billion takeover offer.
What are the next steps after the ECB's approval for the Intesa-Monte dei Paschi deal?
After the ECB's green light, Consob will review the offer document, followed by an antitrust authority decision expected later in November.
Why might Intesa have to sell more branches as part of the takeover?
To address possible antitrust concerns, Intesa agreed to sell branches to Unipol and may need to sell additional branches if required by regulators.
How does the Generali stake factor into the Intesa-MPS merger?
By acquiring MPS, Intesa will indirectly own 13.4% of Generali, prompting regulatory attention to ensure the stake remains a financial investment.
What accounting method does Intesa plan to use for the Generali stake?
Intesa intends to use the 'equity consolidation' accounting method to book its stake in Generali, pending regulatory requirements.

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