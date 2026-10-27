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UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Healey to Reduce UK Household Gas Bills by £50, Scrapping Standing Charges

Overview of Proposed Gas Bill Reductions

Details of the Gas Bill Cut

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey plans to cut household gas bills by up to £50 ($66.57) in his first budget to be announced on Wednesday, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. 

Scrapping Standing Charges and Additional Measures

Healey will announce plans to scrap standing charges on household gas bills alongside new measures to curb the energy secretary's power to impose net zero levies on household bills, the report added.

Official Response and Exchange Rate Information

Britain's Treasury declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey is set to scrap the daily standing charge on gas bills, potentially saving households up to £50 in annual bills, according to a Telegraph report, as part of cost‑of‑living relief.
  • He plans to curb the Energy Secretary’s power to impose net‑zero levies on household bills, aiming to reduce green cost burdens on consumers.
  • The move comes amid surging inflation and borrowing—UK debt has topped £3 trillion—forcing a cautious, fiscally disciplined budget that balances short‑term relief with long‑term fiscal stability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could UK households save under Healey's new plan?
Households could save up to £50 on their gas bills as part of the proposed measures.
What changes will be made to standing charges on UK gas bills?
The plan proposes scrapping standing charges on household gas bills.
When will the new gas bill measures be announced?
The measures are expected to be announced in the finance minister's budget on Wednesday.
Will the energy secretary's powers to impose net zero levies be affected?
Yes, there will be new measures to curb the energy secretary's power to impose net zero levies on household bills.

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