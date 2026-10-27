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Logitech beats profit forecast as sales of gaming, conferencing products rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Logitech beats profit forecast as sales of gaming, conferencing products rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Logitech Beats Profit Forecast on Higher Gaming and Video Conferencing Sales

Logitech's Strong Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Second Quarter Profit and Sales Overview

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Logitech International on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, with the computer mouse and keyboard maker seeing higher demand for its gaming and video conferencing devices.

The Swiss-U.S. company reported non-GAAP operating income of $231 million for the three months to the end of September, beating forecasts for $204 million in a consensus gathered by Visible Alpha and the company's own guidance for $185 million to $210 million.

Sales rose 3% to $1.22 billion, in line with analyst forecasts and towards the upper end of the company's own outlook of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion.

Key Growth Drivers

Geographical and Product Segment Performance

Logitech said the growth was driven by strong performance in the United States, as well as video collaboration and gaming products, while profit margins also rose as the company achieved a more favourable product mix and faced lower import tariffs into the US.

Gaming Products

New Product Launches and Sales Increase

Gaming products, which include racing wheels, microphones and mice adapted for computer game players, increased sales by 8%, helped by the launch of 15 new products during the period.

Video Collaboration Equipment

Business Customer Demand

Sales of video collaboration equipment rose 12% as business customers refreshed their workplaces after encouraging staff back to the office.

Supply Chain Challenges and Outlook

Semiconductor Supplier Disruption

Logitech also said it had suffered a lower-than-expected impact from the forced closure at a factory of one of its semiconductor suppliers earlier this year, which it originally expected to cost it $200 million in lost sales in the next quarter.

After finding other suppliers the company said it now expects the impact to be $70 million to $80 million. The factory reopened in September, with full production expected to be resumed by the end of 2026.

Future Sales and Profit Forecast

As a result, Logitech said its sales would be in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion for the three months to the end of December.

It also expects non-GAAP operating income of $220 million to $255 million down from $312 million a year earlier, due to higher component and transport costs, as well as the lost sales caused by the factory shutdown.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Logitech’s Q2 non‑GAAP operating income of $231 million exceeded both analyst consensus ($204 million) and company guidance ($185–210 million), illustrating stronger margin performance
  • Sales of gaming products rose ~8% and video collaboration equipment increased about 12%, driving overall revenue growth of 3% to $1.22 billion
  • Supply‑chain resilience helped limit impact from a semiconductor supplier factory shutdown—reducing expected sales loss from $200 million to $70‑80 million—and bolstered Q3 outlook to $1.36–1.43 billion in sales

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Logitech perform in its second quarter earnings?
Logitech reported a better-than-expected non-GAAP operating income of $231 million for the second quarter, surpassing forecasts.
What drove the increase in Logitech's sales?
Growth was driven by strong demand for gaming and video collaboration products, particularly in the United States.
How did Logitech's gaming and video collaboration products perform?
Gaming product sales rose 8%, and video collaboration equipment sales increased 12% during the period.
Was Logitech affected by supply chain disruptions?
Logitech experienced less impact than expected from a supplier’s factory closure, reducing estimated lost sales from $200 million to $70-80 million.
What is Logitech's outlook for the next quarter?
Logitech expects sales of $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $220 million to $255 million for the next quarter.

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