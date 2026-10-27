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Finance

Eli Lilly international business chief Jonsson to retire; Yuffa to head global markets unit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Eli Lilly Restructures Leadership with Global Markets Unit After Jonsson’s Retirement

Eli Lilly Announces Leadership Changes and Global Markets Reorganization

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly said on Tuesday that Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of its international business, will retire at the end of 2026 after a 36-year career at the US drugmaker.

The company said Ilya Yuffa will become executive vice president and president of the newly created Lilly Global Markets organization from January 1, 2027, as Lilly combines its US and international commercial operations into a single structure.

Key Details of the Leadership Transition

Here are few details:

Objectives of the Restructuring

• The move is intended to speed decision-making, improve scale and support broader access to its medicines worldwide, Lilly said

Leadership Careers and Successions

Patrik Jonsson’s Legacy

• Jonsson joined Lilly in 1990 as a sales representative in Sweden and went on to hold leadership positions across Europe, Japan and the United States

Ilya Yuffa’s Appointment

• Yuffa, who joined Lilly in 1996 as a financial analyst, has held senior roles in finance, business development, sales and general management

Additional Leadership Changes

• Laura Steele, currently group vice president for US Cardiometabolic Health, will be promoted to president of Lilly USA effective January 1, 2027

• Elias Khalil, currently president and general manager of Lilly's Italy Hub, will become group vice president and president of Lilly Europe and Canada

• Nabil Daoud will remain group vice president and president of Lilly InterContinental, while Karla Alcazar, Huzur Devletsah and Winselow Tucker will continue to lead the company's businesses in Japan, China and India, respectively

• The leaders of Lilly's six geographic hubs will report to Yuffa under the new global markets structure

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Patrik Jonsson is retiring after a 36‑year Lilly career, having joined in 1990 and led international operations across Europe, Japan and the U.S.
  • Ilya Yuffa, a Lilly veteran since 1996 with extensive finance, business development and general management experience, will head the new Lilly Global Markets unit from January 1, 2027.
  • The reorganization merges U.S. and international commercial operations to accelerate decision‑making, improve scale and expand access to Lilly’s medicines globally; regional leaders will report to Yuffa under the new structure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is retiring from Eli Lilly's international business leadership?
Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of Eli Lilly's international business, will retire at the end of 2026.
Who will lead Eli Lilly’s new Global Markets unit?
Ilya Yuffa will become executive vice president and president of Lilly Global Markets from January 1, 2027.
What is the purpose of Eli Lilly's commercial reorganization?
The reorganization aims to speed up decision-making, improve scale, and expand access to Lilly's medicines worldwide.
Which executives are taking new roles at Eli Lilly?
Laura Steele will become president of Lilly USA, Elias Khalil will lead Lilly Europe and Canada, and leaders in Japan, China, and India will continue their roles.

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