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SpaceX spectrum deal sends Deutsche Telekom shares falling 7% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX spectrum deal sends Deutsche Telekom shares falling 7%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Deutsche Telekom Shares Plunge 7% After SpaceX Spectrum Deal Announcement

Market Impact and Industry Reactions

Deutsche Telekom's Stock Performance

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Deutsche Telekom were on track for their worst trading day in more than three years on Friday, after SpaceX on Thursday announced an agreement to buy a nationwide low-band spectrum license portfolio, enabling Starlink Mobile to become a major telecom operator in the US.

The German telecommunications group owns a 54% stake in T-Mobile US, which could be facing stiffer competition in the United States.

Deutsche Telekom shares, which have lost around a quarter of their value since a February high, were down 7% at 0919 GMT, at the bottom of Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index.

Analyst Perspectives on SpaceX Entry

Risks for Telecom and Cable Stocks

"We view the news as ... an ongoing risk for the telecoms and cable stocks," Citi analysts wrote in a note to investors, adding that the risk of SpaceX emerging as a facilities-based competitor has likely contributed to these stocks' recent poor performance.

SpaceX's Potential at Upcoming Spectrum Auction

Stéphane Beyazian, analyst at ODDO BHF, expects SpaceX to be a "big contender" at the US Federal Communications Commission's 2027 spectrum auction, a bidding sale of 160 megahertz of mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band.

Short-Term Threat Assessment

However, he said Elon Musk's company did not pose an imminent threat to Deutsche Telekom's business.

"Without a roaming agreement with a partner, it will take years before Starlink can build and sell a good quality product," Beyazian told Reuters.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX agreed to acquire up to 14 MHz of paired low‑band (800 MHz) spectrum nationwide from Grain Management, enhancing Starlink Mobile’s ability to provide robust indoor and rural coverage. (spacex.com)
  • News of the deal triggered a sharp sell‑off in European telecom stocks—Deutsche Telekom fell ~7–8%, exposed due to its 54% stake in T‑Mobile US, while Vodafone, Orange and Telefónica also saw losses amid competitive anxiety. (marketscreener.com)
  • Analysts from Citi and ODDO BHF see SpaceX as a potential long‑term rival, particularly in the 2027 FCC mid‑band auction, though they note Starlink Mobile still needs roaming deals and terrestrial infrastructure before mounting a serious challenge. (spacex.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deutsche Telekom shares fall by 7%?
Deutsche Telekom shares dropped 7% after SpaceX announced an agreement to buy a US nationwide low-band spectrum license portfolio.
What does the SpaceX spectrum deal involve?
SpaceX is acquiring a nationwide low-band spectrum license, enabling Starlink Mobile to become a major telecom operator in the US.
How could the SpaceX deal impact T-Mobile US?
With SpaceX entering the telecom space, T-Mobile US, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, could face increased competition.
What are analysts saying about the potential threat from SpaceX?
Analysts believe SpaceX poses an ongoing risk to telecom and cable stocks, but may not be an imminent threat to Deutsche Telekom without a roaming agreement.
What is the significance of the 2027 spectrum auction?
SpaceX is expected to be a major contender in the US Federal Communications Commission’s 2027 spectrum auction for 160 megahertz of mid-band spectrum.

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