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HSBC quarterly profit jumps but shares slide after flat revenue for wealth business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC quarterly profit jumps but shares slide after flat revenue for wealth business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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HSBC Quarterly Profit Surges 32% but Flat Wealth Revenue Hits Shares

HSBC Q3 2023 Financial Results Overview

By Selena Li and Lawrence White

Profit Surge Driven by Interest Rates

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - HSBC's third-quarter profit surged 32% as it benefited from favourable interest rates while avoiding hefty credit losses, but a marked slowdown at its wealth business underscored the challenge of sustaining its recent strong performance.

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped 5% after the results. They remain up 11% for the year to date.

Quarterly Performance and Share Buyback

Pretax profit for Europe's largest bank came in at $9.6 billion for the July-September quarter, in line with estimates compiled by HSBC.

It also launched a share buyback of up to $1 billion, the same amount as the previous quarter.

Credit Losses and Legal Provisions

On the plus side, HSBC benefited from the absence of legal provisions booked in the same quarter a year earlier. It also said expected credit losses tumbled 17% to $800 million, thanks to a reduction in charges linked to Hong Kong's real estate sector as well as its UK and Mexican wealth businesses.

Wealth Division Performance

But revenue for its wealth division was flat at $2.7 billion. That compares with 15% and 23% year-on-year revenue growth in the first two quarters.

Profitability Targets and Market Environment

HSBC said it is on track to meet its core profitability targets through to 2028, in a further sign of how the region's lenders have sustained robust profits in recent years despite the impact of the Iran war on inflation and interest rates.

Calls for Tax Hikes and Sector Levies

The strong performance has increased calls from activist groups in HSBC's home market of Britain for tax hikes on banks in Finance Minister John Healey's first budget, due on Wednesday.

Bank bosses have lobbied hard to avoid such an increase in sector levies, arguing it would curb lending and make Britain less competitive.

Regulatory Reforms and Dividend Announcement

The bank clarified regulatory capital reforms known as Basel 3.1 would benefit its core capital ratio by up to half a percentage point, where previously the bank had described a 'modest benefit' from the reforms.

HSBC announced an interim dividend of $0.1 per share, the same as the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit up ~32% in Q3 to $9.6 billion, matching estimates and boosted by favourable interest rates and absence of prior legal provisions
  • Expected credit losses dropped 17% to $800 million, reflecting reduced exposures in Hong Kong real estate and UK/Mexican wealth units
  • Wealth‑management revenue flat at $2.7 billion—versus 15% and 23% growth in prior two quarters—highlighting momentum slowdown
  • Launched a $1 billion share buyback (same quantum as prior quarter) and interim dividend held at $0.10/share
  • Hong Kong‑listed shares fell ~5% post‑results, despite YTD gain of 11%

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did HSBC's third-quarter pretax profit increase?
HSBC's third-quarter pretax profit surged 32% to $9.6 billion for the July-September quarter.
Why did HSBC's share price fall after announcing strong profits?
Shares dropped by 5% due to flat revenue in the wealth business, despite the overall profit surge.
What was HSBC's revenue performance in its wealth division?
Revenue for HSBC's wealth division was flat at $2.7 billion in the third quarter.
What actions did HSBC take following its quarterly results?
HSBC launched a $1 billion share buyback and maintained its interim dividend at $0.1 per share.
What impact did regulatory reforms have on HSBC?
HSBC stated that Basel 3.1 reforms would benefit its core capital ratio by up to half a percentage point.

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