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EU seeks to widen market access to counter trade restrictions, Germany's Merz says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU seeks to widen market access to counter trade restrictions, Germany's Merz says  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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EU Accelerates Market Access Efforts to Counter Global Trade Restrictions

EU's Strategic Moves in Global Trade Partnerships

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the European Union is seeking to collaborate more deeply on open market access to counter restrictions on global trade, including with Southeast Asia and members of the CPTPP trade pact.    

EU's Approach to Open Markets

The world is changing and the EU, with 450 million consumers, has become more active in seeking and building on partnerships to expand free trade with open competition, reliability and a rules-based order, Merz said during a visit to Singapore. 

Countering Current Trade Restrictions

• "This is a deliberate counterpoint to what we are currently seeing ... we want to do things differently and we want to show that there is a better way," Merz told a press conference

The Role of CPTPP and ASEAN in EU Trade Strategy

Understanding the CPTPP

• The Progressive ​Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, is a trade agreement comprising 12 countries, including Japan, Britain, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia

ASEAN-EU Free Trade Initiatives

• Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said his country, when it becomes chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc in 2027, will push to make progress on an ASEAN-EU free trade deal

Ongoing Bilateral FTAs and Negotiations

• The EU has bilateral FTAs with several ASEAN countries and negotiations are ongoing with other ASEAN members

Challenges and Confidence in ASEAN-EU Agreement

• "We recognise that it will be challenging. It's complex, but we can also have some confidence in moving forward," Wong said about the ASEAN-EU agreement

Coordinating Trade Frameworks and Regional Cooperation

• Merz said he has called on the EU to better coordinate its existing bilateral trade frameworks with partners like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India to "open up better opportunities for us and our businesses in the region"

• He also said the EU would be willing to get involved in an ASEAN initiative to integrate its power grids and cooperate more on defence and security

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Xinghui Kok; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz frames expanded partnerships with CPTPP and Southeast Asia as a deliberate alternative to protectionism.
  • The EU already has FTAs with Singapore and Vietnam; deals with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines are nearing conclusion.
  • Singapore, as upcoming ASEAN chair in 2027, and the EU are advancing an ASEAN‑EU FTA amid broader cooperation on energy, defence, and rules‑based trade.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the EU’s trade initiative mentioned in the article?
The EU aims to expand open market access and counter global trade restrictions by collaborating with regions such as Southeast Asia and members of the CPTPP trade pact.
Which regions and agreements are part of the EU’s current trade focus?
The EU is focusing on partnerships with Southeast Asia, members of the CPTPP, and bilateral free trade agreements with several ASEAN countries.
What role will Singapore play in future EU-ASEAN trade relations?
Singapore will lead the ASEAN bloc as chair in 2027, aiming to advance the ASEAN-EU free trade agreement.
What additional sectors might the EU collaborate on with ASEAN?
The EU is open to supporting ASEAN's power grid integration and enhancing cooperation on defense and security.
Why does the EU want to coordinate its bilateral trade frameworks in Asia?
Coordinating bilateral trade frameworks aims to create better opportunities for European businesses and ensure more effective collaboration with countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.

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