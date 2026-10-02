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Italy's Eni extends fuel discounts to agriculture and fishing sectors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Eni extends fuel discounts to agriculture and fishing sectors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Eni Extends 20% Fuel Discounts to Italian Agriculture and Fishing Industries

Eni's Fuel Discount Initiative for Agriculture and Fishing Sectors

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Friday it would extend fuel price discounts to the agricultural and fishing sectors, following the price cap it has offered to retail consumers. 

Details of the Discount Program

• Enilive customers will be able, from today, to purchase agricultural and fishing diesel and gasoline at a discounted price of 20% net of VAT, the company said

Duration and Conditions

• The discount will apply until October 31 and may be extended until the end of the year, depending on market conditions and product availability

Market Impact and Industry Response

Pump Price Cap Announcement

• Eni announced a pump price cap last week, set at €2.19 for diesel and €1.99 for petrol, triggering similar moves by other groups such as Q8, SOCAR's IP and Tamoil.

Economic Context

Inflation Driven by Energy Costs

• Italy's annual inflation rate jumped to 4.1% in September from 3.2% in August, with the spike driven by surging energy costs.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni extends its Enilive fuel price cap initiative—€2.19/l diesel, €1.99/l petrol—to agriculture and fishing with a 20 % VAT‑exclusive discount from October 2 to October 31, possibly through year‑end depending on market conditions. (eni.com)
  • This move complements government and EU‑approved support: Italian State aid of €285 million targets agricultural, fishing and aquaculture sectors to offset rising fuel and fertiliser costs through December 2026. (oceans-and-fisheries.ec.europa.eu)
  • Italy’s annual inflation jumped to 4.1 % in September (from 3.2 % in August), primarily driven by energy costs—prompting Eni’s measures to help ease pressure on vulnerable sectors. (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors does Eni's fuel discount apply to?
The fuel discount applies to Italy's agricultural and fishing sectors.
How much is the fuel discount offered by Eni?
Eni is offering a 20% fuel discount net of VAT for agricultural and fishing diesel and gasoline.
Until when is the Eni fuel discount available?
The discount is available until October 31 and may be extended to the end of the year depending on market conditions.
What is the price cap set by Eni for fuel at the pump?
Eni capped prices at €2.19 per litre for diesel and €1.99 per litre for petrol.
How has inflation in Italy changed recently?
Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 4.1% in September from 3.2% in August, mainly due to rising energy prices.

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