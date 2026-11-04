GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Building Materials

Heidelberg Materials Delivers Strong Q3 and Expands Cost-Cutting Program

Q3 Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Improved Sales and Profits in Third Quarter

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Building materials maker Heidelberg Materials on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected sales and profits for the third quarter, citing improving demand and strong growth in Europe and North America.

Signs of Recovery in Construction Sector

The company, which has been squeezed by higher energy costs in the wake of the Iran war, told Reuters last month that it was seeing first signs of a recovery in the construction sector.

Key Financial Highlights

Quarterly Results and Revenue Growth

• Heidelberg Materials said its Q3 result from current operations rose to €1.28 billion from €1.18 billion a year earlier, while revenue increased by 10% to €6.41 billion.

Expansion of Cost-Cutting Program

• It plans a further €300 million of savings, spread roughly evenly across 2027 and 2028.

Focus on Operational Efficiency and Structural Changes

• The group said the expanded programme would focus on operational efficiency and structural changes, particularly in Europe, where persistently weak markets have prompted plant shutdowns.

Outlook and CEO Commentary

• Heidelberg Materials confirmed its 2026 outlook for RCO of €3.40 billion to €3.65 billion and said return on invested capital would remain slightly above 10%.

• "The growth momentum that began to take shape in the second quarter further accelerated in the third quarter. The strong business development in Europe and sustained growth in North America particularly stood out," CEO Dominik von Achten said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 performance exceeded expectations: RCO €1.28 b vs €1.18 b y/y, revenue +10% to €6.41 b
  • New cost‑cutting programme adds €300 million savings evenly over 2027 and 2028, boosting operational efficiency especially in Europe
  • FY2026 guidance confirmed: RCO €3.40–3.65 b and ROIC stays slightly above 10%, underpinned by demand recovery in Europe and North America

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Heidelberg Materials' Q3 sales and profits?
Heidelberg Materials reported Q3 results from current operations rising to €1.28 billion, with revenue up 10% to €6.41 billion.
What cost-cutting plans has Heidelberg Materials announced?
The company plans a further €300 million in savings, focused on operational efficiency and structural changes through 2028.
Which regions contributed most to growth in Q3?
Strong business development in Europe and sustained growth in North America were key contributors to the positive results.
What is Heidelberg Materials' outlook for 2026?
The company confirmed its 2026 outlook for RCO between €3.40 billion and €3.65 billion, with return on invested capital to remain slightly above 10%.
Why has Heidelberg Materials increased its focus on cost savings?
Persistently weak markets in Europe and higher energy costs prompted the expansion of the cost-saving program, including plant shutdowns.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Fresenius raises 2026 outlook for second time after strong Q3

Fresenius raises 2026 outlook for second time after strong Q3

Image for Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster

Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster

Image for Morning Bid: Markets fret blue wave will drown data centres

Morning Bid: Markets fret blue wave will drown data centres

Image for Estee Lauder targets mid-single-digit annual sales growth through 2030

Estee Lauder targets mid-single-digit annual sales growth through 2030

Image for Oracle abandons $7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports

Oracle abandons $7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports

Image for Air traffic controller poaching exposes global staffing shortage risks, officials say

Air traffic controller poaching exposes global staffing shortage risks, officials say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for OpenAI employees warned about operational security lapses for years, sources say
OpenAI employees warned about operational security lapses for years, sources say
Image for AMD's OpenAI, Meta chip deals trigger $1 billion quarterly charge
AMD's OpenAI, Meta chip deals trigger $1 billion quarterly charge
Image for Dollar slides to one-month low as Democratic gains stoke AI regulation fears
Dollar slides to one-month low as Democratic gains stoke AI regulation fears
Image for Stocks wilt, dollar slides as blue sweep jolts AI bets
Stocks wilt, dollar slides as blue sweep jolts AI bets
Image for AbbVie expands Oxford R&D facility as part of £120 million-plus investment
AbbVie expands Oxford R&D facility as part of £120 million-plus investment
Image for Trading Day: AI trade rebounds, midterms awaited
Trading Day: AI trade rebounds, midterms awaited
Image for Lufthansa CEO says there's little flight network overlap in TAP deal ahead of Brussels review
Lufthansa CEO says there's little flight network overlap in TAP deal ahead of Brussels review
Image for BMW cuts automotive outlook for second time as restructuring deepens
BMW cuts automotive outlook for second time as restructuring deepens
Image for Bundesbank's Nagel joins ECB chorus backing December rate hike
Bundesbank's Nagel joins ECB chorus backing December rate hike
Image for Greece's Piraeus Port posts lower nine-month earnings on weaker container and cruise activity
Greece's Piraeus Port posts lower nine-month earnings on weaker container and cruise activity
Image for Spain's Melia returns to profit after completing Cuba exit
Spain's Melia returns to profit after completing Cuba exit
Image for Exclusive-US billionaire leads swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets, sources say 
Exclusive-US billionaire leads swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets, sources say 
View All Finance Posts