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Barry Callebaut assumes higher cocoa prices as it guides for weaker profit outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barry Callebaut assumes higher cocoa prices as it guides for weaker profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Barry Callebaut Lowers Profit Outlook as Cocoa Prices Surge

Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Profit Guidance and Cocoa Price Assumptions

Nov 4(Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut guided on Wednesday for a lower-than-expected profit in its upcoming financial year as it raised its cocoa price assumptions.

Core Earnings Forecast

One of the world's top cocoa processors, which supplies major food producers such as KitKat maker Nestle, said it sees recurring core earnings (EBIT) growing between 3% and 5%, measured in constant currencies, in its 2026/27 financial year.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts were expecting EBIT to increase by 5.5% to 627 million Swiss francs ($760 million) on average in a company-provided consensus.

Cocoa Price Projections and Volume Trends

Cocoa Price Increase

The company is projecting a cocoa bean price of £4,000. It had assumed in July cocoa prices to be at around £3,000 per ton.

Volume Performance

It said volumes decreased by 0.7% in its full year ending in August, slightly ahead of a 0.9% fall expected by analysts.

It reported a 5.7% volume growth in the fourth quarter, matching the growth it recorded in the third quarter that bucked a long lasting negative trend.

Partnership Agreements and Future Impact

Hershey Partnership Expiry

Barry also said its current partnership agreement with Hershey will expire at the end of 2027, which will impact volumes by 1% in the 2026/27 financial year.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Isabela Kruczyńska in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Cocoa price assumption raised from ~£3,000 to £4,000/ton, increasing cost pressure and weighing on profit outlook
  • EBIT guidance of +3–5% in constant currencies falls short of the ~5.5% analyst consensus (~CHF 627 m)
  • Volumes improved in Q4 (+5.7%) but full-year decline is expected at ~0.7%, with an additional 1% volume drag from Hershey deal expiry in 2027

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What cocoa price is Barry Callebaut projecting?
The company is projecting a cocoa bean price of £4,000 per ton, up from its previous assumption of £3,000.
How did Barry Callebaut's core earnings (EBIT) perform compared to analyst expectations?
Barry Callebaut expects EBIT growth of 3-5%, lower than the 5.5% increase analysts forecasted.
How will the end of the Hershey partnership impact Barry Callebaut?
The Hershey partnership expiring in 2027 will reduce Barry Callebaut's volumes by 1% in the 2026/27 financial year.
How did Barry Callebaut's volumes perform in the last quarter?
The company reported a 5.7% volume growth in the fourth quarter, matching the growth in the third quarter.

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