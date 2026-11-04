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Fresenius raises 2026 outlook for second time after strong Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Fresenius Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook After Solid Third Quarter Results

Fresenius Reports Strong Third Quarter and Upgrades 2026 Outlook

Third Quarter Performance Drives Upgraded Guidance

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Healthcare group Fresenius raised full-year expectations on Wednesday after reporting higher-than-anticipated third-quarter results, as strong performance at the Kabi and Helios divisions supported earnings.

2026 Earnings and Margin Forecasts

The company now expects 2026 constant-currency core earnings per share (EPS) growth of at the upper-end of its 10%-15% forecast, and an earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) margin above 11.5%, compared with around 11.5% previously.

Turnaround Strategy and Previous Upgrades

The latest upgrade is Fresenius' second this year, after raising its core EPS target in August, as it seeks to improve profitability and reduce debt under CEO Michael Sen's turnaround strategy.

Comparison with Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius' results contrast those of former unit Fresenius Medical Care, in which it still owns a 25% stake, after the dialysis specialist cut its operating income outlook following a third consecutive quarterly decline in US treatment volumes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Kira Britten in Gdansk, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Fresenius upgraded FY 2026 guidance for constant‑currency core EPS growth to the upper end of 10–15% and raised its EBIT margin target above 11.5% (previously ~11.5%)—its second upgrade this year (fresenius.com).
  • The improved outlook was powered by robust results from the Kabi and Helios divisions, reflecting operational momentum and margin gains tied to the #FutureFresenius transformation strategy (fresenius.com).
  • By contrast, Fresenius Medical Care, in which Fresenius holds a 25% stake, cut the upper bound of its 2026 operating income outlook after a third straight quarter of US treatment volume declines (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Fresenius raise its 2026 outlook?
Fresenius raised its 2026 outlook after strong third-quarter results, driven by strong performance in its Kabi and Helios divisions.
What are Fresenius' updated earnings targets for 2026?
Fresenius now expects constant-currency core EPS growth at the upper end of its 10%-15% forecast, and an EBIT margin above 11.5%.
Which Fresenius divisions contributed to the earnings increase?
The company's Kabi and Helios divisions supported the stronger earnings in the third quarter.

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