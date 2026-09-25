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Headlines

Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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headlines Accidents Greece

Building in Central Athens Partially Collapses After Explosion, One Injured

Details of the Athens Building Explosion Incident

Explosion and Immediate Aftermath

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A two-storey building partially collapsed in central Athens on Friday after an explosion, the Greek fire brigade said, with local media reporting one person, a passerby, was slightly injured.

Possible Cause of the Explosion

A gas leak probably caused the explosion at the building in Plaka, a touristy area in the heart of Athens near the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, local media reported, adding that it was powerful enough to be heard throughout the city centre.

Damage Assessment

Structural and Vehicle Damage

Images from local media showed concrete slabs from the building hanging in the air, while several cars parked across a narrow street beneath were damaged by the rubble.

Rescue Operations

Police said they had rescued two women who had been trapped in an adjacent building.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Louisa Gouliamaki and Stamos Prousalis; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The blast occurred around 07:30 local time at the intersection of Lysikratous and Vasilissis Amalias in the historic Plaka neighborhood near the Temple of Zeus, and was heard across much of central Athens (ertnews.gr).
  • Emergency responders—including 16 firefighters with six vehicles and a specialized EMΑΚ unit—rescued two women, including an elderly person, from an adjacent building and transported them to hospital (kathimerini.gr).
  • Authorities are investigating the cause, though preliminary findings point to a natural gas leak; the area has been cordoned off while structural assessments continue (kathimerini.gr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the building collapse in central Athens?
A gas leak is suspected to have caused the explosion leading to the building's partial collapse.
Where did the explosion occur in Athens?
The explosion happened in Plaka, a tourist area near the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus.
Were there any injuries reported after the explosion in Athens?
Local media reported that one passerby was slightly injured.
Were there any rescue efforts after the Athens building collapse?
Police rescued two women who had been trapped in an adjacent building.
Were any cars or properties damaged in the Athens explosion?
Several cars parked beneath the building were damaged by the falling rubble.

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