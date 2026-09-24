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UK pledges £331 million to address climate-linked security risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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UK Pledges £331 Million to Tackle Climate-Linked Security Risks Worldwide

Britain's Commitment to Addressing Climate-Driven Security Threats

By Valerie Volcovici

UK Funding Announcement

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would provide £331 million ($438.24 million) to help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss-driven instability, warning that environmental shocks are increasingly becoming a national security threat.

The government said the funding would go to the Global Environment Facility to support food and water security and protect ecosystems, including forests in the Amazon and Congo Basin.

Global Call to Integrate Climate Change in Security Strategies

Statements from UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband

The announcement came after UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband called on world leaders at New York Climate Week — on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly — to factor in climate change as they assess their national security risks, saying that climate change and ecological collapse should be integrated into defense strategies, intelligence networks, and strategic military planning.

"Countries need to pool information because a shock beginning in one country can rapidly travel through supply chains, financial markets, and migration patterns to other countries," Miliband said.

Impact of Global Events on Climate Security

Energy Market Shocks and Policy Responses

The focus on climate security comes as the Iran war has caused oil and gas prices to surge, pushing some countries to use more coal power, a major source of carbon emissions, and other countries to adopt more solar power and electric vehicles.

UK Leadership Ahead of COP31

Comments from UK Minister for Climate Transition

Katie White, the UK's minister for climate transition, told Reuters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the UK is "leading the way" on turning countries' focus to climate security ahead of the upcoming COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, which begins on November 9.

Military Perspective on Climate Risks

"The military has been at the forefront of a lot of this [climate risk] planning for a long time because they've always seen that climate change is a threat multiplier," she said. "The politics is a bit behind the security community on this."

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7553)

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • The £331 million pledge underscores a strategic shift: treating climate and biodiversity loss as integral to national and global security planning, as emphasized by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband at New York Climate Week (gov.uk).
  • Funding to the Global Environment Facility supports integrated action on food, water, and ecosystem resilience across developing regions, aligning with the UK’s broader international climate finance strategy (thegef.org).
  • This move precedes COP31 and builds on prior UK commitments in international climate finance, including multibillion‑pound pledges to combat nature loss and strengthen clean energy transitions (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UK pledging to combat climate-linked security risks?
The UK is pledging £331 million to help address climate change and biodiversity loss-driven instability.
What will the UK funding support?
The funding will go to the Global Environment Facility to improve food and water security and protect ecosystems, including forests in the Amazon and Congo Basin.
Why is climate change considered a national security threat?
Environmental shocks caused by climate change can disrupt supply chains, financial markets, and migration, posing significant security risks.
What did Ed Miliband urge world leaders to do regarding climate change?
Ed Miliband called for countries to factor climate change into their national security strategies, defense planning, and intelligence networks.
How is the UK's military involved in climate risk planning?
The UK's military has long considered climate change a threat multiplier and integrates climate risk planning into strategic operations.

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