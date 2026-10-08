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Greece plans 10% cryptocurrency capital gains tax - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece plans 10% cryptocurrency capital gains tax

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance cryptocurrency Taxation Europe Regulation

Greece Plans 10% Capital Gains Tax on Cryptocurrencies—Draft Bill Published

Overview of Greece's Proposed Cryptocurrency Tax Legislation

Introduction to the Draft Bill

ATHENS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Greece is preparing legislation to impose a 10% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies, according to a draft bill published for public consultation late on Thursday.

Current Legal and Tax Framework

There is no comprehensive legal framework for taxing cryptocurrencies in Greece, and European Union countries do not have a unified taxation system for the sector.

Key Provisions of the Draft Bill

The draft bill says that cryptocurrency capital gains of up to €500 ($559.95) per year will be exempt from the new tax. The bill is due to be submitted to parliament in November. 

Comparison with Other European Countries

Taxation of cryptocurrencies among European countries varies from 8% to 30% and is usually imposed on capital gains.

Market Impact and Revenue Projections

Challenges in Estimating Market Size

Greek officials have said that it is very difficult to estimate the size of Greece's cryptocurrency market because the vast majority of investors use platforms outside the country. For the moment there isn't a specific projection for state revenue from the new tax.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lefteris PapadimasEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece currently lacks a unified framework for crypto taxation and aims to fill this gap with the draft bill now open for consultation.
  • The proposed tax includes an annual exemption threshold of €500 euros, aligning with patterns in other EU jurisdictions that offer similar allowances.
  • Crypto capital gains tax rates across Europe vary widely—from as low as 8% in Cyprus to up to 30% or more in countries like France and Sweden, highlighting the fragmented EU landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed capital gains tax rate on cryptocurrencies in Greece?
Greece has proposed a 10% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies according to a new draft bill.
Are there any exemptions to the new cryptocurrency tax in Greece?
Yes, cryptocurrency capital gains of up to €500 per year will be exempt from the new tax.
When will the cryptocurrency tax bill be submitted to Greece's parliament?
The draft bill is due to be submitted to parliament in November.
Is there a unified cryptocurrency tax system in the European Union?
No, EU countries do not have a unified system, with rates varying between 8% and 30%.
How much revenue is Greece expected to generate from the new cryptocurrency tax?
There is currently no specific projection for state revenue from the new tax.

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