GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Seven & i operating profit falls 11% in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Seven & i operating profit falls 11% in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Seven & i Holdings Sees 11% Q2 Operating Profit Decline Amid Inflation

Seven & i Holdings Financial Performance Overview

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, Seven & i Holdings, said on Thursday it booked an 11% fall in second-quarter operating profit.

Quarterly Operating Profit Details

The firm generated 127.3 billion yen ($805 million) operating profit over the June-August period, as compared to 132.3 billion yen over the same period a year earlier.

Six-Month Performance and Adjustments

• Operating profit for the six months to the end of August grew 137% on a like-for-like basis, adjusting for the impact of the deconsolidation of York Holdings, the parent company of its non-core business, and Seven Bank, its banking arm, Seven & i said in a presentation.

International and Domestic Segment Analysis

• High fuel prices pushed up profit at its overseas convenience store arm, which operates a network of convenience stores and gas stations across North America.

• Operating profit at the domestic convenience store business in the six months to August fell 12% compared to the same period the previous year as inflation continued to hit consumption in Japan and rivals have taken market share.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 158.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 operating profit fell 11% year‑on‑year to ¥127.3 billion ($805 million) from ¥132.3 billion a year earlier (Reuters, Oct 8) (marketscreener.com).
  • For the six months ending August, operating profit rose 137% on a like‑for‑like basis after excluding York Holdings and Seven Bank impacts (Reuters, Oct 8) (marketscreener.com).
  • Overseas convenience‑store arm benefited from high fuel prices, boosting profit, while domestic segment saw a 12% operating‑profit decline as inflation weighed on consumption and competitors gained share (Reuters, Oct 8) (marketscreener.com).
  • Earlier this year, Seven & i forged a strategic partnership with SoftBank, PayPay, and Sumitomo Mitsui Card, each investing ¥100 billion (totaling ¥300 billion), to reinforce its core convenience store focus amid restructuring and competitive pressures (Reuters, Jul 31) (marketscreener.com).
  • Full‑year FY2025 (ending Feb 2026) saw operating income hold steady at around ¥423 billion, with both domestic and overseas convenience segments delivering similar profitability (approx. ¥222 billion each) (Japan IR summary) (japanir.jp).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Seven & i Holdings' operating profit for Q2?
Seven & i Holdings reported 127.3 billion yen ($805 million) in operating profit for the second quarter.
How did inflation impact Seven & i's domestic convenience store profit?
Inflation reduced domestic convenience store profits by 12% compared to the previous year, as consumption declined.
Why did overseas convenience store profits increase?
High fuel prices boosted profits at Seven & i's overseas convenience store and gas station operations in North America.
What effect did deconsolidating York Holdings and Seven Bank have?
On a like-for-like basis, excluding York Holdings and Seven Bank, six-month operating profit grew by 137%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for South Korea recalls ambassador to Ukraine amid dispute with Kyiv

South Korea recalls ambassador to Ukraine amid dispute with Kyiv

Image for AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest

AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest

Image for Dollar holds near 18-month high, euro lags as bond yields rise

Dollar holds near 18-month high, euro lags as bond yields rise

Image for Drones, explosions and soldiers in bulldozers: surrounded by Israelis in Lebanon's 'model town'

Drones, explosions and soldiers in bulldozers: surrounded by Israelis in Lebanon's 'model town'

Image for With inflation risks to upside, ECB may need to hike more, Dolenc says

With inflation risks to upside, ECB may need to hike more, Dolenc says

Image for German exports fall in August, pointing to weak third quarter

German exports fall in August, pointing to weak third quarter

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BYD exec says biggest challenge to expansion is geopolitics
BYD exec says biggest challenge to expansion is geopolitics
Image for Deloitte fined £6.05 million in UK over audits of transport operator Go-Ahead Group
Deloitte fined £6.05 million in UK over audits of transport operator Go-Ahead Group
Image for UK labour market shows more recovery signs in September, KPMG/REC survey shows
UK labour market shows more recovery signs in September, KPMG/REC survey shows
Image for German coalition affirms reform agenda amid 'historic test' for democracy
German coalition affirms reform agenda amid 'historic test' for democracy
Image for Italy's Caltagirone deals blow to Monte dei Paschi defence plan against Intesa
Italy's Caltagirone deals blow to Monte dei Paschi defence plan against Intesa
Image for Greece plans 10% cryptocurrency capital gains tax
Greece plans 10% cryptocurrency capital gains tax
Image for Equinor makes gas discovery in North Sea
Equinor makes gas discovery in North Sea
Image for UK's Imperial Brands affirms annual outlook, launches $2 billion share buyback
UK's Imperial Brands affirms annual outlook, launches $2 billion share buyback
Image for Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 32% rise in profit, beats forecasts
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 32% rise in profit, beats forecasts
Image for Denmark plans ban on sharing AI deepfakes without consent
Denmark plans ban on sharing AI deepfakes without consent
Image for CrowdStrike says China-based suspect used AI tools in South Korean bank hacks
CrowdStrike says China-based suspect used AI tools in South Korean bank hacks
Image for Vodafone ups cost saving target for UK unit VodafoneThree
Vodafone ups cost saving target for UK unit VodafoneThree
View All Finance Posts