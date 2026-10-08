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AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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AI Adoption Doubles Participation in WorldQuant’s Global Quant Contest

WorldQuant’s International Quant Championship Sees Surge in Participation

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund WorldQuant said on Wednesday registrations for this year's flagship global quant research contest have almost doubled from a year earlier, as increased adoption of AI has helped more university students build trading models.

Key Highlights of the 2025 International Quant Championship

Here are more details:

Contest Overview and Growth

• The International Quant Championship, run by WorldQuant, a spin-off of Millennium Management, challenges entrants to build mathematical models that forecast price movements across a range of financial instruments

• About 156,000 people signed up this year, compared with roughly 80,000 in 2025, the firm said

AI’s Role in Lowering Barriers

• Victor Ayebameru, a student from Adekunle Ajasin University in Nigeria who taught himself quant finance, took first place, highlighting how wider use of AI is lowering entry barriers in quantitative financial trading

Diversity and Global Reach

• More than 40,000 women participated and approximately 28% of participants came from Africa, said Nitish Maini, chief strategy officer at WorldQuant

Impact of AI Tools on Participation

• Easier access to AI tools has helped students from different backgrounds to develop trading algorithms, boosting interest in quantitative trading competitions that are becoming key recruiting grounds for major hedge funds

• There was a notable increase in solo participation this year, the hedge fund said

Industry Trends and Asset Growth

• Global hedge fund firms that manage more than $1 billion in assets saw their combined assets rise by more than 19% to a record $4.05 trillion by the end of 2025, according to data from With Intelligence, with quant-focused funds posting average asset growth of 30% over the year

(Reporting by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Registrations jumped to about 156,000 in 2026 from ~80,000 in 2025, thanks largely to AI tools lowering barriers to entry(worldquant.com)
  • Solo participation almost doubled—from ~75,400 in 2025 to over 150,600 in 2026—highlighting AI’s role in empowering individuals(worldquant.com)
  • Participation became more geographically and demographically diverse: over 40,000 women participated, ~28% of registrants came from Africa, and finalists hailed from universities across multiple continents(worldquant.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has AI impacted participation in WorldQuant's quant contest?
AI adoption has nearly doubled contest registrations by enabling more students to build trading models and lowering entry barriers.
Who won the 2025 International Quant Championship?
Victor Ayebameru, a student from Adekunle Ajasin University in Nigeria, took first place in the competition.
What percentage of WorldQuant contest participants came from Africa?
Approximately 28% of participants in the 2025 contest were from Africa.
How many people registered for the 2025 WorldQuant International Quant Championship?
Around 156,000 people registered for the 2025 championship, compared to roughly 80,000 the previous year.
Why are quantitative trading competitions important for hedge funds?
Quant trading contests have become key recruiting grounds for major hedge funds seeking top talent in mathematical and algorithmic trading.

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