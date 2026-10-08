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German exports fall unexpectedly in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German exports fall unexpectedly in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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German Exports Drop in August as US Demand Slumps, Trade Surplus Narrows

German Trade Performance in August 2023

(Adds fell in lead)

By Maria Martinez

Export and Import Figures

Oct 8 (Reuters) - German exports fell unexpectedly in August due to sharp decline in exports to the United States.

Exports fell by 0.8% compared with the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

The result compared with a forecast 0.6% increase in a Reuters poll.

Imports and Trade Surplus

Imports were up 0.9% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis compared with July.

As a result, the trade surplus narrowed to €19.5 billion ($21.82 billion) in August from €21.6 billion in July.

Export Destinations Breakdown

European Union and Non-EU Countries

Exports to EU countries dropped by 0.6% on the month, while exports to countries outside the EU decreased by 1.1%.

United States and United Kingdom

Exports to the United States fell by 6.3% on July, while exports to the United Kingdom increased by 16.7%.

China

Meanwhile, exports to China rose by 4.7% but imports increased by 11.0%.

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8935 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Basile Day in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Exports declined 0.8% month‑on‑month in August versus a Reuters‑poll forecast of a 0.6% increase. (bluewaterhealthyliving.com)
  • Exports to the United States plunged 6.3%, while those to the UK jumped 16.7%, and China grew 4.7% even as imports from China surged 11%. (bluewaterhealthyliving.com)
  • Imports increased by 0.9%, narrowing the trade surplus to €19.5 billion from €21.6 billion in July. (bluewaterhealthyliving.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German exports decline in August?
German exports fell by 0.8% in August compared to the previous month.
Which country saw the sharpest decline in German exports?
Exports to the United States dropped sharply, falling by 6.3% in August.
What happened to Germany's trade surplus in August?
Germany's trade surplus narrowed to €19.5 billion from €21.6 billion in July.
Did German imports increase or decrease in August?
German imports rose by 0.9% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis in August.
How did exports to China and the UK perform?
Exports to China grew by 4.7%, while exports to the UK increased by 16.7% in August.

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