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Italy's Caltagirone to vote against Monte dei Paschi defence moves against Intesa - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Caltagirone to vote against Monte dei Paschi defence moves against Intesa

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Caltagirone Holding to Vote Against Monte dei Paschi's Defence Mergers

Overview of Caltagirone Holding's Voting Intentions

Background and Announcement

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The holding company of Italian entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone said on Thursday it will vote against Monte dei Paschi's (MPS) bids for Banco BPM and Banca Generali at a shareholders' meeting scheduled for October 29.

Details of the Proposed Mergers

It added that it would also vote against the merger between the Tuscan bank and Mediobanca.

Caltagirone's Stake in MPS

Caltagirone holds 10.26% in MPS.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome, editing by Stefano Bernabei)

Key Takeaways

  • Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, with 10.26% of MPS, will vote against the proposed acquisitions of Banco BPM and Banca Generali—moves central to MPS’s defence against Intesa Sanpaolo’s hostile bid (gruppomps.it).
  • He will also oppose the full merger of Mediobanca into MPS, a key element in reshaping MPS’s structure and strength (corriere.it).
  • His dissent adds to internal divisions amid MPS’s defensive maneuvers to fend off Intesa’s €36 billion takeover approach, and may influence other major shareholders like Delfin and the government to follow suit (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is voting against Monte dei Paschi's defence moves?
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone's holding company announced it will vote against Monte dei Paschi's proposed defence strategies.
What mergers is Caltagirone opposing?
Caltagirone is voting against Monte dei Paschi's bids for Banco BPM and Banca Generali, as well as a merger with Mediobanca.
How much of Monte dei Paschi does Caltagirone own?
Caltagirone holds a 10.26% stake in Monte dei Paschi.
When is the Monte dei Paschi shareholders' meeting?
The shareholders' meeting is scheduled for October 29.

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