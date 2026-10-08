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Denmark plans ban on sharing AI deepfakes without consent - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark plans ban on sharing AI deepfakes without consent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance technology AI Regulations

Denmark to Ban Sharing of AI-Generated Deepfakes Without Consent

Denmark's Proposed Legislation Against AI-Generated Deepfakes

COPENHAGEN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's culture minister will on Thursday propose a bill to ban the digital copying and sharing of lifelike representations of a person, including their appearance and voice, in a bid to crack down on the spread of AI-generated deepfakes.

Government's Concerns Over Deepfake Technology

• Culture Minister Zenia Stampe said in a statement that AI manipulated videos and images could lead to misinformation and create doubt about what is real

Objectives of the New Bill

• "One of the main goals of the bill is to get the tech giants to take down manipulated content quickly so that it causes as little harm as possible," she said

Protection for Public and Artists

• The bill is meant to protect both the wider public and artists, whose performances and work may not be imitated and subsequently shared

Exceptions to the Ban

• It does, however, include an exception for caricatures, parodies, satire and other work that criticises society and those in power

Legislative Process and Timeline

• The proposal is still subject to parliamentary approval

• Stampe said she hopes the bill will enter into force around the turn of year

Reporting

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Denmark's new bill on AI deepfakes propose?
The bill aims to ban the digital copying and sharing of lifelike AI representations, including a person's appearance and voice, without their consent.
Who would be protected by the proposed deepfake ban?
The proposed law is meant to protect both the general public and artists whose likenesses or performances might be used in AI-generated content.
Are there any exceptions to Denmark's proposed deepfake ban?
Yes, exceptions include caricatures, parodies, satire, and other work that criticizes society and those in power.
When could Denmark's deepfake ban become law?
If the proposal passes parliamentary approval, the ban is expected to come into force around the turn of the year.
What is the goal of Denmark's deepfake ban for tech giants?
The goal is to make tech giants remove manipulated content quickly to minimize harm from misinformation.

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