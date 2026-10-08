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German coalition affirms reform agenda amid 'historic test' for democracy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German coalition affirms reform agenda amid 'historic test' for democracy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany Government

German Coalition Vows Reforms to Tackle Economic and Democratic Challenges

Coalition Response to Political and Economic Pressures

Government's Commitment to Reform

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Senior members of Germany's governing coalition have vowed to quickly implement reforms, according to a message to lawmakers seen by Reuters on Thursday, as the government faces record-low approval ratings and the surge of the far-right AfD.

Focus on Economic Growth and Social Cohesion

"The coalition agrees that economic growth, secure jobs and social cohesion will be at the heart of the agenda," said the message, which was signed by the leaders of the parliamentary groups of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats.

Recent Coalition Meeting

Key Participants and Atmosphere

Senior members of the coalition, including Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, discussed their policies at the chancellery late on Wednesday.

That meeting was held in a "good and constructive atmosphere," according to the message.

Challenges Facing the Coalition

Political Pressures from AfD

The renewed show of unity comes as the coalition faces growing pressure from the rise of the AfD, whose successes in recent state elections have intensified concerns among mainstream parties and exposed tensions within the governing alliance.

Democratic Stability at Risk

"We are aware that our democracy is facing a historic test in these times," it said.

Socio-Economic Issues

Germany's welfare system is under pressure from an ageing society and rising costs for health and elder care. The government also needs to plug holes to fund rising investment in defence and infrastructure.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Coalition pledges rapid reforms focused on growth, jobs and cohesion under renewed internal unity.
  • Surging support for AfD—winning ~43.8% in Saxony‑Anhalt and leading in other states—amplifies pressure on mainstream parties and tests Germany’s post‑WWII firewall strategy.
  • Chancellor Merz and SPD officials are striving to maintain momentum on reform despite state election setbacks and internal criticism.

Frequently Asked Questions

What reforms is the German coalition government planning?
The German coalition aims to prioritize economic growth, secure jobs, and social cohesion as part of its reform agenda.
Why is the German coalition government under pressure?
The coalition faces record-low approval ratings and pressure from the surge of the far-right AfD party.
Who are the key figures involved in the coalition's reform plan?
Key figures include Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.
What challenges does Germany's welfare system face?
Germany's welfare system is strained by an ageing population and rising costs in health and elder care.
How are mainstream parties in Germany responding to the AfD's rise?
Mainstream parties are reinforcing unity and accelerating reforms to address voter concerns and defend democracy.

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