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Deloitte fined £6.05 million in UK over audits of transport operator Go-Ahead Group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deloitte fined £6.05 million in UK over audits of transport operator Go-Ahead Group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Audit Regulation UK accounting

Deloitte Penalized £6.05 Million for Audits of Go-Ahead Group in the UK

Overview of Deloitte's Fine and Audit Failures

Details of the Fine

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Accounting firm Deloitte has been fined £6.05 million ($7.98 million) over its audits of transport operator Go-Ahead Group for the financial years between 2016 and 2020, Britain's Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday.

The FRC said the penalty had been reduced from £11 million due to Deloitte's "exceptional cooperation" and admissions.

Deloitte's Response

"We regret that aspects of our audit work did not meet the standards expected and have learned from this matter," a Deloitte spokesperson said. "We are committed to continuous improvement and the delivery of high quality audits."

Background of the Case

Overpayments and Franchise Agreement

Deloitte's fine relates to overpayments made by Britain's Department for Transport to one of Go-Ahead Group's subsidiaries, London & South Eastern Railway, under a rail franchise agreement before Deloitte became auditor.

LSER retained the money and did not tell the Department of Transport, which eventually became aware in 2021 and took action to recover the overpayments.

FRC's Findings

The FRC said Deloitte had "failed to challenge the wrongful retention by (Go-Ahead Group) of over £30 million of public money for an extended period".

Statement from the FRC

Penrose Foss, the FRC's executive director of investigations and enforcement, said in a statement: "These breaches show a highly concerning pattern of failure by Deloitte to apply sufficient scrutiny to decisions and actions by (Go-Ahead Group) which were clearly questionable."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7578 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton, Sarah Young and Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Deloitte failed to sufficiently challenge Go‑Ahead’s retention of over £30 million from public funds linked to LSER, prompting regulatory action.
  • The fine was halved as Deloitte admitted shortcomings and cooperated with the FRC investigation.
  • The issue stems from overpayments by the Department for Transport to London & South Eastern Railway that Go‑Ahead failed to disclose, uncovered in 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Deloitte fined by the Financial Reporting Council?
Deloitte was fined for failing to properly challenge Go-Ahead Group's retention of over £30 million in public funds during audits from 2016 to 2020.
How much was Deloitte fined over the Go-Ahead Group audits?
Deloitte was fined £6.05 million, reduced from £11 million due to their cooperation and admissions.
What period did the Deloitte audits of Go-Ahead Group cover?
The audits in question covered the financial years between 2016 and 2020.
What actions did Deloitte take after the penalty?
Deloitte expressed regret and stated their commitment to continuous improvement and delivering high-quality audits.
What was the role of Go-Ahead Group's subsidiary in the case?
London & South Eastern Railway, a subsidiary, retained overpayments from the Department for Transport and did not disclose them, which Deloitte failed to adequately challenge.

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